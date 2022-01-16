 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   The Chamber of Secrets has been opened   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Strange, World War II, Teacher, school staff, World War I, world wars, head teacher Dr Neil Pike, Napoleonic Wars, World War  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2022 at 7:50 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Enemies of the Heir, beware! You're next, Mudvloods!

/drawls lazily
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The bizarre find was made when builders lifted the floorboards of a Rhondda Cynon Taf school during renovation work.
Until then the story of a creature buried beneath Ysgol Bodringallt in Pentre was long thought to be a myth."

Could we have some news that does NOT come from Middle Earth, please?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was hoping for some Prince Andrew court records.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Help me, Rhondda.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.