Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 872: "Curious Findings".
30
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Curious Findings

Description: You know when you are out for a walk, and you see something odd or unique that you don't think that would normally see? Show us the curious things you've found when out and about.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

I found a Sycamore leaf bigger than my head.
(I have stubby hands, but I am a full-grown, actual adult. I think.)
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Some maple seeds, somehow stuck together and standing on a burdock leaf. Just the kind of small what/how/why puzzle that sticks in my mind.

Fark user image
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Not sure how uncommon it is for maple seeds (different kind here) to form a trio rather than the usual pair, but is the only time I've ever seen it.

Fark user image
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image


This house has a different figure on each fence post.  They also have a pig, a rocket, and a colorful robot among others.

Kodak Colorplus 200, Olympus OM-2
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image


This oak decided to drop JUST the acorns

Fujicolor C200, Olympus Pen F half frame
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image


Meat bee nest
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image


Bubbles in the breeze
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image


Quick shot of a contrail shadow before it drifted out of alignment with the sun
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Munich airport, some years ago.
Fark user image


I had questions. Like, what is that person wearing now?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Oops, just noticed the second photo was in #831, "Challenge Accepted 2".  Please unvote/delete that one, and I'll offer up:

Fark user image


Fuji Velvia 100 cross-processed in C-41, Olympus OM-2
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
driving through farm county in western Gaston County, NC, I came across these guys.


Fark user image
20201017_162132 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user image
20211227_154038 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/giant zombie muppet in some random office building lobby
/Manhattan
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user image
20211227_195143 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Christmas display in an NYC department store window
//don't understand it, but I love it.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image
Remnants of an early 1900's shipwreck. Red Cliff WI, Lake Superior.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
Feliz Año Nuevo en Habana
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
Might as well grab two - they're cheap.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen on the gravestone of writer Laura Ingalls Wilder. The pencil, flowers, and even mini rosary make sense (though she wasn't Catholic), but the rocks, stick, and sucker seemed odd.
Fark user image

Gravestone Offertory by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
19th century door and sign plate in a midwestern town not known as a common destination for French immigrants. The sign translates to "Beware of the children", and I'm not sure whether that's supposed to be funny or legit.
Fark user image

Prenez Garde Aux Enfants by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In my wife's perennial flower garden... last summer.
Fark user image
 
