(Twitter)   What's worse not paying a tip because your waiter wore a mask or traveling to pay $37 to eat by yourself?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What an arsehole.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.


I'm sure the restaurant makes the servers wear masks.    Why would anyone care if their server wears a mask?   I don't care if mine wear trousers as long as my food arrives soon after it hits the line and correctly.   Wear a grass skirt and a Loyal Order of Water Buffalo headdress for all I care.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Asshole aside, Exotic Falconry and Finance's outlook for Q2 is to encourage investors to stick everything in field mouse futures.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: optikeye: Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.

I'm sure the restaurant makes the servers wear masks.    Why would anyone care if their server wears a mask?   I don't care if mine wear trousers as long as my food arrives soon after it hits the line and correctly.   Wear a grass skirt and a Loyal Order of Water Buffalo headdress for all I care.


He wanted to feel "normal again, and (he) took that away from (him)"
That diner is never going to feel normal again with anybody who's got a triple digit IQ
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: Asshole aside, Exotic Falconry and Finance's outlook for Q2 is to encourage investors to stick everything in field mouse futures.


It is actually a real thing on the E11 road between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.  It is near the Falcon Museum and Hospital.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Day drinker, solo at the bar.

Doesn't make you an asshole. Doesn't rule it out, either.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a dick.

That is all.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I prefer non-exotic falcons.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I'm reading that correctly ahole non-tipper is justifying his behavior because the bartender was wearing a mask? Something that he or she was probably required to do by law and/or company policy. The non-tipping for anything but the worst possible service makes you a dick of the highest order but having a really dumb reason to justify it just really is the icing on the cake. There have been very few people I've wished Covid on, but this douche is on the list with the right wing politicians and talking heads.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The MAGA asshats only tip a dollar anyhow, or TWO WHOLE DOLLARS for service above and beyond, so not much was lost.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes this totally happened.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's normal about having a $37 meal at 4 in the afternoon?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#WimpEnergy
 
Unda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Christ, that diner should feel lucky that restaurants are open at all, especially during the omicron spike.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: feckingmorons: optikeye: Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.

I'm sure the restaurant makes the servers wear masks.    Why would anyone care if their server wears a mask?   I don't care if mine wear trousers as long as my food arrives soon after it hits the line and correctly.   Wear a grass skirt and a Loyal Order of Water Buffalo headdress for all I care.

He wanted to feel "normal again, and (he) took that away from (him)"
That diner is never going to feel normal again with anybody who's got a triple digit IQ


He's From Illinois, He should have just gone to Bloomington, that's as close as he will ever get to Normal.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since he's pro-germ, I assume he reneges on tips for servers who wash their hands, too. And tips those who drop his food on the floor and puts it back on the plate.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: Since he's pro-germ, I assume he reneges on tips for servers who wash their hands, too. And tips those who drop his food on the floor and puts it back on the plate.


Half the kitchen probably breaks wind on the English muffins when they see him walk through the door.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Billy Liar: feckingmorons: optikeye: Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.

I'm sure the restaurant makes the servers wear masks.    Why would anyone care if their server wears a mask?   I don't care if mine wear trousers as long as my food arrives soon after it hits the line and correctly.   Wear a grass skirt and a Loyal Order of Water Buffalo headdress for all I care.

He wanted to feel "normal again, and (he) took that away from (him)"
That diner is never going to feel normal again with anybody who's got a triple digit IQ

He's From Illinois, He should have just gone to Bloomington, that's as close as he will ever get to Normal.


I dated a normal girl once.  It was nice.
 
KB202
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: optikeye: Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.

I'm sure the restaurant makes the servers wear masks.    Why would anyone care if their server wears a mask?   I don't care if mine wear trousers as long as my food arrives soon after it hits the line and correctly.   Wear a grass skirt and a Loyal Order of Water Buffalo headdress for all I care.


I want my waiters wearing masks from now on. One of the few good things about covid was not catching a cold for the last two years. I don't need people breathing their cold and flu viruses all over my meals.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Y'all know what the most dangerous job in America was last year?  Line cook.  That shiat is in the meat.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ben Folds - Bitch Went Nuts
Youtube ATMSs2iw7gg

RIP Normal
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: koder: Asshole aside, Exotic Falconry and Finance's outlook for Q2 is to encourage investors to stick everything in field mouse futures.

It is actually a real thing on the E11 road between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.  It is near the Falcon Museum and Hospital.


Is tipping a real thing there? I thought that was just in the US and Ireland?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have a wonderful Chinese restaurant right outaide of our neighborhood, and the poor lady who owns it was talking about how she'll come and find a note on the door with some asshole informing her that since the restaurant is currently asking for masks, they are taking their business elsewhere. Her question to me is "Why do the feel the need to tell me this? Why not just go somewhere else and be done with it?" and the answer is because these assholes seek attention every bit as much as their Dear Leader does...
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KB202: feckingmorons: koder: Asshole aside, Exotic Falconry and Finance's outlook for Q2 is to encourage investors to stick everything in field mouse futures.

It is actually a real thing on the E11 road between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.  It is near the Falcon Museum and Hospital.

Is tipping a real thing there? I thought that was just in the US and Ireland?


Camel tipping.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: optikeye: Complaining about not masking in public is a good asshole detector.

Also..I BET THIS person didn't tip aways.

I'm sure the restaurant makes the servers wear masks.    Why would anyone care if their server wears a mask?



The short version:  "Because he wore a mask it made it harder for me to pretend COVID doesn't exist.  And for what, just so I won't kill his grandma? I don't give a shiat about his grandma! she can drop dead for all I care, All I wanted was to just have a nice quiet meal and pretend that this pandemic which killed almost a million Americans doesn't really exist, and you took that from me! You're just like Hitler, shiatting all over my freedumbs!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time stir his drink with a Nix comb you found in the back of the local cheap motel
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now I'm the arsehole for commenting in a tipping thread.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Now I'm the arsehole for commenting in a tipping thread.


Did you at least comment an extra 20%?
 
