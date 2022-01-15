 Skip to content
 
Satellite video of underwater volcano eruption
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow.  Oddly, I subscribe to that guy's channel (his space stuff).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bit bigger than baker's day at bkini atoll
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yab
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else surprised by the density of Japan's weather stations?
Queued up:
Volcanic Eruption May Be Biggest Ever Seen From Space
Youtube zoMRwyNhqJ4
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He mentioned this in passing, but JFC.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/scien​c​e/2022/01/15/volcano-eruption-near-ton​ga-causes-booms-heard-by-alaskans-near​ly-6000-miles-away/
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bigger than Krakatau... think about it: the whole 20th century didn't see something like this
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Bit bigger than baker's day at bkini atoll


Bravo shot operation crossroads?
 
