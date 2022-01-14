 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Man the lifeboats
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Cmon honey. Let's take a cruise, the deals are great and they wouldn't sell tickets if they couldn't keep us safe.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I didn't sign up for a sea cruise to float around on the goddam water!

monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Without the islands and ports to break up the sea days this is turning into a nightmare. I really can't imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do," Focaraccio told USA TODAY.

The horror. You booked a 10 day cruise in the middle of a pandemic and *gasp* you have to skip all your ports and spend it all at sea.  God forbid they skip the midnight buffet.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

koder: "Without the islands and ports to break up the sea days this is turning into a nightmare. I really can't imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do," Focaraccio told USA TODAY.

The horror. You booked a 10 day cruise in the middle of a pandemic and *gasp* you have to skip all your ports and spend it all at sea.  God forbid they skip the midnight buffet.


Should probably ration the alcohol.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: koder: "Without the islands and ports to break up the sea days this is turning into a nightmare. I really can't imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do," Focaraccio told USA TODAY.

The horror. You booked a 10 day cruise in the middle of a pandemic and *gasp* you have to skip all your ports and spend it all at sea.  God forbid they skip the midnight buffet.

Should probably ration the alcohol.


But the resulting fights would be the entertainment.
I'm imagining walking around a cruise ship with friends holding cards with numbers and rating the fights we see,
Or maybe taking bets. Gambling is legal at sea after all.
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm miserable, but it's my own fault. This is exactly what they said might happen."

Keep saying that to yourself until you understand it.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus cruise ships are designed with a million on board activities.  Casino, spa, nightclubs, etc
And no doubt they'll compensate you with travel vouchers for the missed ports
When I worked for Royal it was $1K voucher for any missed port stop.
Whiny Karen
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Cmon honey. Let's take a cruise, the deals are great and they wouldn't sell tickets if they couldn't keep us safe.


I'd take it, if the buffet is free and I have internet, who cares where the travel is going.

I feel sorry for people who are so God damn dumb to have higher expectations though.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Without the islands and ports to break up the sea days this is turning into a nightmare. I really can't imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do,"

"Adults" ladies and gentlemen.
 
jumac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Without the islands and ports to break up the sea days this is turning into a nightmare. I really can't imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do,"

"Adults" ladies and gentlemen.


but for some people being a "adult" is to much work.
 
