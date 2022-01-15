 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   When you're here, you're family. That is unless you're a bunch of covidiots staging a sit-in protest over New York's mask mandate   (nypost.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Anti-vax protesters arrested after rushing Times Square Olive Garden

At least they stayed inside the Tourist Containment Zone. No actual New Yorkers were inconvenienced.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: Anti-vax protesters arrested after rushing Times Square Olive Garden


It's not often that one sentence contains two crimes against humanity, but here we are.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why the Olive Garden?  They in that much of a rush to suck a stranger's dick in the men's room?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: Why the Olive Garden?  They in that much of a rush to suck a stranger's dick in the men's room?


Never-Ending Breadsticks, indeed!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NWA Fark the Police? A song written in response to over policing poor black neighborhoods. I doubt anyone in this pale, doughy group had a huge problem with that.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, say what you want about the tenants of endless soup, salad, and breadsticks, Dude, at least it's an ethos.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: They in that much of a rush to suck a stranger's dick in the men's room?


And if they are, all they need to do is cut a hole in the mask, and they's d2f compliant!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doing the shiat for clout, knowing damn well these places have curbside pickup
 
Alphax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this getting to be a regular thing now?  I think I've heard similar stories a few times already.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I got arrested. They arrested me for trying to eat at Olive Garden, that's what happened," another protester said, claiming his civil rights were violated.

If you're in NYC with all its outstanding Italian food and you eat at an Olive Garden, you should be arrested and tossed in jail for having incredibly poor taste in food.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Doing the shiat for clout, knowing damn well these places have curbside pickup


Exactly. The people he's trying to rile up wouldn't feel it as a personal attack on them if this happened in a place with a dress code.

It's all posturing.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Why the Olive Garden?


They ain't got Waffle House in Times Square.
 
