(BBC-US)   Millennials' avocado toast addiction leads to organized crime and vigilantes   (bbc.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think we all saw this coming, avocado toast is such a stupid snack.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I actually spent more money than I'd prefer to admit on avocado toast this week. I went to my local cafe and there it was on the menu in the "sandwich" section, so I thought, "Okay, a sandwich with avocado and a poached egg for $10, that's not unreasonable for a sandwich with quality ingredients in Cambridge, I'll try it."

Except when I got it, it was only one piece of toast, not two. But holy crap, it was good, what with the cotija cheese, cilantro, peppers, herbs, and an egg that was just the right spreadable texture.

I don't regret getting it just the one time so I can be the apotheosis of millennial cliches - I feel like that was necessary to complete my character arc. But it was really expensive. But also really good. But still too expensive. But I still keep thinking about that piece of toast.

Uh-oh.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the Total Fark sales department claims if you follow long enough you'll see everything.  I am here to confirm tonight.

To make a few bucks on the side in college, I performed a solo acoustic show under the moniker Millennials Avocado Toast Addiction.  A KT Tunstall Tribute act. Was met with rave reviews in coffeehouses all over Madison, Wisconsin.  Holy Cow, I'll never have a real job!

I got a little cocky and blindly signed on to a bill in The Bowery of NYC.  Headliner:  Organized Crime and Vigilantes.  It did not go well.  I was booed off the stage before I could even crack my first Mafia joke and left the stage with my head held high, yet mojo running on empty.

Then came the pandemic, the shutdown of venues and the painful realization I would need to seek real work.

Now I have too much time to post too much on a website and Organized Crime and Vigilantes rakes it in touring as The Killers.

It's a fine line my friends.

/That painful story told, thanks for taking me in!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I planted two avocado trees to make my house more attractive to millennials.

Had a little fire near the other planting and sadly 'it's toast.'
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were committing avocado toast organized crime before it was cool.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did someone say Vigilante?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I think we all saw this coming, avocado toast is such a stupid snack.


Hell, the cartels have been muscling in on avocado exports in Mexico for years. This has been a problem for a long time.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a Big Bang Theory episode?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not apologizing for liking avacados.
 
