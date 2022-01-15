 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Lessons from the pandemic and other emergencies seems to be that when given the opportunity Americans will make bigger and more prolific idiots   (oregonlive.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Oregon Coast, Cascadia subduction zone, tsunami advisory, Oregon, Mollee Bidwell, good practice, Plenty of people, Deputy Fire Chief Terry Corbit  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2022 at 12:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This pandemic has proven we need more people like P. Barnes, Sovereign Citizen Tazer.

That's a nice speech but fark off.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that and the warning are why I decided to go get a new cell phone tomorrow. In Seaside. On the Monterey Bay. On the west coast.  Just south of Santa Cruz. With the beaches closed for the day. Subject to tsunami flooding. And IDIOT TOURISTS WHO WANT TO SEE THE TSUNAMI!!!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon failure.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I and several hundred other people went to the seaside near my house in San Diego* to see what this would look like. Nada. Kinda disappointed.

*On top of a 40 foot cliff. Not much chance it would get to us up there.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always do the right thing, after trying everything else. That's the American way.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spectators got to see waves a foot high here in Oregon.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i ever get access to a time machine i wouldn't bother with hitler, i'd track down  whatever cultural movement resulted in todays belief that suicidal idiocy  + prolonging the misery of the pandemic = FREEEEEEEEDOM!

And burn every last bit of it down to the bedrock.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are warned from a hazard and then deliberately ignore the warning because you might be entertained... I don't wish Harm on anyone but I'm reaching my empathy limit for folks that can't even fathom that they are fragile beings. That sense of immunity to risk is why we can't have things like masking policies, healthcare, or global warming mitigation strategies. The health advances of the 20th century are extraordinary, but this seems to be part of the incurred cost.

/I may be projecting some mostly unrelated frustrations.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't recall this being necessary in other countries:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Either they have smarter citizens or they have better pizzas
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Don't recall this being necessary in other countries:

[Fark user image image 241x209]

Either they have smarter citizens or they have better pizzas


Or we have very specialized comedians whose venues are pizza boxes.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.