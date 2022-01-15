 Skip to content
 
CSB Sunday Morning: Snow days
13 hours ago  
I thought I'd be able to recover quietly at home after the surgery, but as it turned out those two months were full of what seemed to be more snow days and days for the holiday break than actual school days.

I think I might even have gone back to work before the kids went back to school, just to catch a break.
 
FriarReb98
13 hours ago  
The afternoon of March 31, 1997 was rainy and windy. I knew it was supposed to snow or something later, but it didn't really matter because I was driving back *then* to get to college to start up again after Spring/Easter Break the next day. That night I had a rehearsal for a student-produced musical the next weekend and I walked the 500 feet up the hill from my dorm in a light flurry around 630. When we got out around 9, the snow was at least 6 inches deep and I trudged back down to my dorm.

The next morning, there was no doubt. They had something like 20" of snow on the ground, so there was no way I was going to class, or anywhere else for that matter. That last part is kinda important...because it was my 21st birthday, and EVERYTHING in the city of Providence might as well have been closed, because even if I wanted to I wasn't gonna walk the half mile uphill in that snow to the liquor store off campus.

Funny part is, that Friday I finally got to a bar to see a friend's band play...and didn't get carded. :P
 
FriarReb98
13 hours ago  
(And you know it's a good storm when it gets its own Wiki entry....)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
12 hours ago  
About 10 years ago, my friends and I were on a snowmobiling trip in the UP - Ironwood, MI to be exact. They got 18" of fresh snow and then it immediately went sub-zero temps. We spent the entire first day on the trails farkin' around, mostly digging out the rookies who ended up buried in the snow.

When we got back to town, we immediately went to the bar and proceeded to drink, play pool, poach the pull tabs, and hog the jukebox, until close. The locals were super cool, we had a blast.

After that, we headed back to the resort to drink some more and play cards. We were back for a bit when we realized that one of our buddies was missing.

He had apparently wandered off past 2am, in over a foot and a half of new snow, in -20F weather and without his jacket.

We searched for him for over an hour, including going cabin-to-cabin, waking up some really crabby jack-pine savages, before we finally called the cops for help.

We were really starting to get scared when, just as the sheriff arrived, our friend came walking out of the woods, looking absolutely resplendent in the moonlight...

"Where the hell have you been?!" we yelled.

"I went for a farking walk!" he yelled back. "Why are the goddamn cops here?!"

"Oh, I don't know - it's farking 20-below and you don't have a coat on?!" I pointed out.

"I'M FROM INTERNATIONAL FALLS - I DON'T GET COLD!" he scolded. "It's a clear night, a full moon, look at all the stars, it's farking beautiful, man!"

The cop just shook his head in disbelief, got back in his truck, and left.

Next day, after snowmobiling again all day, we hit the same bar for another night of boozing. It was immediately apparent that the locals were interested in our return visit.

"So, fellas, which one of you is The Stargazer?" said the bartender/owner, chuckling, and the crowd of townies started laughing.

Apparently, the entire town had been listening to their scanners the night before and heard the sheriff say, "I'm heading back. It's nothing. Just a drunk stargazer."

After we were done laughing along, we bought a round for the entire bar. 23 people = $60 including tip, lol.

To this day, the "Stargazer" nickname has stuck and they still remember him at that same bar.
 
cherryl taggart
11 hours ago  
I live in Georgia.  We rarely get snow, but we do get ice.  And in regular cycles.  In 1972, we had an ice storm that caused a week long power outage at my house.  My parents had installed a gas heater in the basement to supplement the furnace for the main part of the house.  When the power went, that little heater was cranked wide open and we were the only house on the street to be warm.

In January 1982, we had Snow Jam.  A storm blew up in Alabama and barrelled into Atlanta in like three hours flat.  CNN covered it like crazy, because it was the only thing they could do, none of their personnel or trucks could move.  Buses were stuck in the depots, my sister ending up walking miles to get home and I had to abandon my car in a golf course, after I slid down an off ramp sideways.

In 1993, we had a late winter, out of season hurricane that turned wintry as it ran up the Eastern seaboard.  Fortunately, it landed on a Saturday and most of us sat around drinking all weekend and praying it would stick, but it didn't for us, just our neighbors to the north.

In late 2004, or very early 2005, we got another weekend dump of whiteness, which scared the cats and thrilled the kids.  Fortunately, it only lasted thru Monday.

In 2011, we got hammered again and the icy roads didn't clear for almost a week, especially in the rural areas.  The kids missed a bunch of school and much alcohol was consumed by beleaguered parents.

All these recollections make me realize we are due for another ice storm.  And I also realize my liquor stocks are dangerously low.  This could be catastrophic.
 
sorceror
10 hours ago  
Speaking of wiki entries, I was a kid during the Great Blizzard of 1978.The "third-lowest atmospheric pressure recorded in the mainland United States", especially that far north. We had a huge backyard - around an acre - with several large trees, and some enormous branches fell, fortunately not on any people or structures.

I was a small enough kid that I could walk on the crust that formed on top of the snow without falling through, if I walked carefully. Or I could jump up and smash through it, sinking a couple feet deep. My brother and I and our friends had an acre of that to play on. Kept us entertained for days, while our parents worried about the power outages and getting things like food.

At least my dad had been a tree trimmer during the Dutch Elm Disease outbreak, and still had the equipment. He took down most of those branches by himself.
 
MorningBreath
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



We are having our first snow in 3 years, now. The neighborhood kids are  besides themselves with excitement.
/North Carolina
 
thisispete
36 minutes ago  
A Crime Against Childhood
Youtube -FBwZtuJtMw
 
oldfarthenry
33 minutes ago  
We're getting a "snow event" tonight into tomorrow. The schools were supposed to open tomorrow after another Covid lockdown. I suspect there will be parental cries of anguish if it's a snow day.
These "trying times", man - I tell ya.
 
KingKauff
32 minutes ago  

I remember all those except the first one.  Fun times.  Have you seen the forecast for next weekend?
 
MillionDollarMo
15 minutes ago  
I just rolled a 200lbs ice boulder out from the front of my driveway.

Snow day? You mean every day?
 
ReapTheChaos
14 minutes ago  
The Blizzard of 1977, ended up getting over a week off of school out of that one, but we reaped the benefits for years afterward. Our school district was real stringent about snow days because having one meant they missed out on the sweet federal funding, so the morning that blizzard hit they didn't close the schools. Luckily my mom decided it was snowing too hard and told be to stay home anyway, many kids weren't so lucky though.

By the time the school decided to send the kids home it was too late, they got a couple of busses out, but about half the kids ended up stranded at school for the weekend. It took a brigade of snowmobiles to finally get them all home. The rest of the winter and in the following years they were much more lenient about declaring snow days.

Of course as kids you don't realize that snow days aren't really days off from school. They're required to have x number of days per school year, and while they allot so many as snow days, if they exceed that number you just end up making them up at the end of the year.
 
Unobtanium
13 minutes ago  

Good summary.

We got lucky with the 1972 storm. Our power came back on the first morning. Our parents took us out for breakfast at the "big" Emory cafeteria and the lights came on just as we were leaving.

I was downtown for Snowjam in 1982. I was doing a lot of shooting and reloading at the time, and Atlanta had tempted the Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade show (yes, the "SHOT" show) away from Las Vegas that year. I glommed passes from a gun dealer I knew. I'm inside the convention hall with no windows and go out to catch MARTA to go to my car at East Lake station. It took another three hours to drive home. The problem in in 1982 was partly the volume of snow. The other thing was the weather leading up to that storm had been VERY cold and so the ground was ready to hold snow.*

There was another late winter surprise storm when I was in college (so early 1980s). It was March, so almost spring around here. The daffodils probably were blooming. We all woke up on a Sunday morning to 6" of sleet on the ground. Thank goodness it was sleet and not freezing rain. The weather guys said if it had been snow it would have been about 2 feet. 

The 1993 "storm of the century" hit as you said on a weekend. A tree blew over onto our apartment building but did no real damage. I had a co-worker at the time who lived near Blairsville. They went out during the storm for some reason and found a family stranded and brought them back to their house. They almost certainly saved their lives.

There was also the 2014 "snowmageddon." I was at a meeting in Sarasota, Florida and my family was o.k. here at home. My company had people trapped in their vehicles. One for almost 24 hours. Fortunately he had a full fuel tank.

*Typically, we get snow or ice when the temperature has been at or just above freezing (like it is now) and it doesn't usually stay long, if it even sticks.
 
Russell_Secord
12 minutes ago  
My father was in the early stages of Alzheimer's. He had no business driving, but he was in the late stages of Mule Stubborn, so he kept driving even after a wreck.

We parked our cars in the back yard, which had a couple of tall trees. One night an ice storm came through. When we woke up next morning, a big limb, covered with ice, had broken off and pierced Dad's windshield like a javelin.

He never drove again.
 
kittenfoo
9 minutes ago  
In about 1980, I lived in a suburb that you got to via narrow and winding roads with steep drop-offs to the side. School let out early one day due to a snowstorm. Our bus driver got to the first turnoff to my neighborhood and (wisely) noped out. All 30 or 40 of us got off the bus and walked the rest of the way home, which for me was a couple of miles. Looking back I can see how dangerous it was, but it was one of the most fun afternoons ever because we were all sort of in it together, and naturally snowball fights and other shenanigans broke out along the way.

I feel like today, that sort of action by a bus driver (and we all loved our bus driver, for real) would be met with all kinds of disciplinary action and possibly lawsuits.
 
FirstDennis
9 minutes ago  
Nearly 20" on Feb 9, 1973, in midlands South Carolina.

The whole world screeched to a halt for a week. So fun!

But even we kids got sick of it around Day 4. Especially since our power was off for most of it. I remember watching my tropical fis die from the cold, one by one.
 
berylman
5 minutes ago  
Living in the Triad of NC it's looking like we're going to be at the epicenter of the ice storm this Sunday night. It's very pretty right now with ~3" light snow but it's going to get ugly. The sheer number of flimsy tall trees in close proximity to power lines and it's an almost guaranteed power outage scenario for a few days at least. At least I've got books, beef jerky, booze and bioluminescent bacteria
 
TwoHead
4 minutes ago  
Did someone say snow day?


Come Play
Youtube hzzGYb-qOCk


That was from a backpacking trip a few years ago, hiking out in fresh powder in the morning. Poor kids are being denied a snow day tomorrow because they are already off for the holiday.
 
bighairyguy
3 minutes ago  
Winter Izzy, January 16, 2022, chocolate chip pancakes activated!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath
2 minutes ago  

sorceror: Speaking of wiki entries, I was a kid during the Great Blizzard of 1978.The "third-lowest atmospheric pressure recorded in the mainland United States", especially that far north. We had a huge backyard - around an acre - with several large trees, and some enormous branches fell, fortunately not on any people or structures.

I was a small enough kid that I could walk on the crust that formed on top of the snow without falling through, if I walked carefully. Or I could jump up and smash through it, sinking a couple feet deep. My brother and I and our friends had an acre of that to play on. Kept us entertained for days, while our parents worried about the power outages and getting things like food.

At least my dad had been a tree trimmer during the Dutch Elm Disease outbreak, and still had the equipment. He took down most of those branches by himself.


I was a kid during that storm, we went ice skating on our street.  everybody our age remembers that storm. we lived in New England growing up, so there were a lot of storms, but that one was somewhat unreal.
 
johndalek
1 minute ago  
'67 in chicago   All anyone old enough has to say the year and everybody knows.  About 24 inches.  It was coming down for 24 hours.
 
skiinstructor
1 minute ago  
7 feet of snow over 4 days. looking down on the top of my camper shell and realizing i was gonna have to dig out, which took a week as the plow stopped 40 feet away. dig an hour, rest an hour. it took a full week to get dug out.
 
