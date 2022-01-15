 Skip to content
 
(live365.com)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) brings you 2 hours of comedy and novelty and an hour of Old Time Superman. Can cats talk? Lois and Jimmy think so   (live365.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank

Superman - The Talking Cat - Parts 4 to 8 of 14 - Mid January 1946
Everyone is stunned by the strange actions then the disappearance of Lois Lane, who was supposedly on her way to visit friends but never arrived.  Clark and Inspector Henderson question the cab driver who had taken Lois but all he remembers is that a man in a hearse stopped him and asked for directions to a cemetery that doesn't exist, then found himself on the side of the road with Lois gone.  Jimmy Olsen now has the cat that Lois believed talked to her and told her to beware of Perry White. The last thing we hear is the cat talking to Jimmy, also warning him about Perry White.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good evening!
 
