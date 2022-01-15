 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   They're grrrrabbed off the shelves   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Maize, Mexico, seized cereals, boxes of Kellogg, Mexico City, health of Mexican residents, Nutrition, Last year  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2022 at 12:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bet they were smuggling something south...
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Imagine if Cuba did this.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always ate Chocolate-coated Sugar Bombs.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I agree with eliminating "sugar bomb" cereals. But Corn Flakes (with a rooster) and Special K (no cartoon characters?) are hardly kid killing material.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.