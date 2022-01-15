 Skip to content
(NPR)   We live in a society in which it is necessary to justify why people shouldn't ATTEMPT to get sick
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that suicide was a sin? And assisted suicide was murder? When did these things become cool in the MAGA circles?

Oh, when folks realized that they could get properties back on the cheap after nearly getting the whole price in the back already, and then able to sell the property again. Gotta make room for the new generation of idiots, and hook them up with payments that they don't understand, but boy howdy make it seem patriotic to be a shuffling suicidal  moron.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Intentionally catching a more-infectious pathogen is likely going to dose you up with way more virus, and infect way more cells early on, than a simple in-passing breath would, so you ironically might end up with a far more severe infection than the typical case of omicron that a vaccinated person catches because some asshole coughs a few seats behind them in a restaurant.

Unlike chickenpox, getting a COVID-19 infection is not a get-out-of-jail-free card for long.

You actually get chickenpox for life because it also infects your nervous system, and it adds to your life-long viral load by occasionally waking up and replicating a little; your immune system has to remember it and fight it off. You can definitely get chickenpox again in adulthood ("shingles"), and getting vaccinated against chickenpox in adulthood, even if you've already had chickenpox, significantly reduces the chances of that happening.
 
dkimball
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More Covid advice...just what everyone wants
 
Moose out front
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're cultists
 
