(MPR News)   City suddenly realizes that there's money and corporate sponsorship in letting kids ride boards through parks and grind down railings   (mprnews.org) divider line
    More: Ironic, Snowboarding, Snowboard, Red Bull Heavy Metal, Burton Snowboards, Heavy metal music, street snowboarders, Duluth city park, Shaun White  
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a sculpture at Fort Mason in SF. It's situated just off the sidewalk in the middle of a giant flat concrete space. 
It is made of railroad rails, bent into arcs.  

And of course it has anti-skating tabs welded on.  

What the hell is wrong with people?

https://w­w­w*goog­le*com/­map­s­/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]73*8­0547​2​7,-122.4323619,3a,24.8y,110.73h,93.82t​/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1scXQVtdNph2tZjJDLN​YS0ew!2e0!7i16384!8i8192
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Duluth certainly has some downhill opportunities.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That sounds fun.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And if you revoke the helmet laws, you have a ready source of organ donors!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ole and Lena were driving in the car.  Ole puts his hand on Lena's knee. Oh Ole she says.  He puts his hand on her thigh.  Oh Ole.  Let's go all way she says.  So they went to Duluth.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tragedy of the commons. ME doing it once or twice won't hurt it. Hundreds a day will.
 
