(Guardian)   The vegans begin their artillery barrage   (theguardian.com)
558 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 11:30 PM



17 Comments
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Van Halem says she received a gift certificate for a local car wash's cheapest cleaning package from the St Louis-based company, whose revenues in 2020 exceeded $40bn.

That's a really successful car wash.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But it didn't leave a great taste in my mouth that the company didn't seem to realise it had happened until neighbours started complaining."

They knew.  The just didn't give a shiat.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Vegan God decides to bless the people with manna, and this is how they react?
 
real_kibo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
->  Van Halem, who lives down the street from a soya processing plant operated by US-based Bunge, contacted the company to see if they had an explanation.

They replied, "Sorry, we only work with Paul McCartney. Also, you have to purchase the 30th Anniversary Content Pack in order to do the Gjallarhorn Catalyst quest." A local resident commented, "MY WILL IS NOT MY OWN."

/ this will make sense to approximately 1.5% of people, including Voidlocks and Dinklebots
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even waste spills in Canada are friendlier.

In the US, it'd be benzene they sprayed everywhere, and the company would threaten to sue anyone whose property it had landed on for theft of their materials.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ah! there's a leak in the boat! Cloudy And The Chance Of Meatballs 2
Youtube jbNvPoumEVU
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"It's rainin' beans! Hallelujah!"
/"Soy to the world!"
//"Soybeans keep fallin' on my head!"
/// I'll leave now
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "But it didn't leave a great taste in my mouth that the company didn't seem to realise it had happened until neighbours started complaining."

They knew.  The just didn't give a shiat.


Employees knew, and they also know to cover their ass first by not drawing attention to themselves when there is a problem caused by the company.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Give peas a chance.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who farted y'all
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
General, load the cow cannon and prepare to return fire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They need Beanie to help them out.

Bob & Tom Classics -Beanie the Mascot
Youtube UrFHY1R8vRs
 
