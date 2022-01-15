 Skip to content
 
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Illinois DMV releases 21-page list of annual banned Vanity Plate Words, after 'BIDEN' & 'COVID' it's self explanatory, but 'A55 RGY' is all yours   (fox2now.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
177 013
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I lived in Virginia back then and tried to get that license plate, but this magnificent bastard had already registered it. Then I tried to register "Timmuh" and it got flagged, so you win, mystery person.

I didn't actually see this picture until years after I tried to register the plate, I don't know who this person is.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8008135 still ok?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about DCK DLY?
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: 8008135 still ok?


Boobiese?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: 177 013


I was just reading up an article about typography, fonts, readability etc. In general nobody would care what that means.
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maldinero: North_Central_Positronics: 8008135 still ok?

Boobiese?


Ha, filter pwned after preview
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some funny shiat in the full list. Though be warned, there'll be something to trigger everybody.

Though there's also a few that might serve as useful red flags...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CZIMBLK

banning that one is racist
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GENMASETH is still ok.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is LOLCPS available?
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VAJAYJ is out, but UFIA is in!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZAMBONE

Why is THAT not allowed?  Am I missing something at Hockey Games.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I ain't got time to read all that s**t.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheech and Chong are somewhere, inconsolable.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt and uncle have IL handicapped plates reading "GIMP 78" or two such digits.  I am surprised they allow that in these overly sensitive times.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let R Kelly know that IPDONU and IPEEONU are fair game.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: VAJAYJ is out, but UFIA is in!

[Fark user image 850x458]


thank you! zfc why Subs CBA to link the actual complete list. it's even right there in TFA o_O
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Let R Kelly know that IPDONU and IPEEONU are fair game.


hmm, is IFIPDONU too many characters?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: King Something: 177 013

I was just reading up an article about typography, fonts, readability etc. In general nobody would care what that means.


I had no idea and I think it's the first time I've seen something referred to by primary key.
 
BigBuzzman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chagrin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably unnecessary to post this but, well, here it is....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The best personalized license plate of all time is, of course, this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
oh, fine, here - oblig.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: The best personalized license plate of all time is, of course, this one:

[Fark user image 350x214]


see, you say that, but...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1Il1|1lI or 8B8BB8B8
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: The best personalized license plate of all time is, of course, this one:

[Fark user image 350x214]


tintar: oh, fine, here - oblig.

[i.redd.it image 600x315]


And I stand corrected.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GOATSE is available.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: And I stand corrected.


jkjk, I am an eternal fan of the bug one!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not revealing it here but I've got a great vanity plate in mind. But the thought of shelling out the $$$ to actually do it, well, it keeps me sane.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lots of white supremacy type entries in there...lovely people I'm sure
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: 1Il1|1lI or 8B8BB8B8


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: VAJAYJ is out, but UFIA is in!

[Fark user image 850x458]


I should have known I wouldn't be the first to check for UFIA.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chagrin: [Fark user image 659x386]


lol, NICEA isn't on the list, which must mean it's already in print
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GOTPOOP
HORSCOK

My first two choices are out.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tintar: WhippingBoi: And I stand corrected.

jkjk, I am an eternal fan of the bug one!


The best thing about both of them is the number of people who won't get the joke.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Oblig:

[Fark user image 400x246]


You should know that there actually is an Assman who wants that plate. For real.

https://www.shared.com/assman-license​-​plate/
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I reserved LG BRNDN and traded it for a '78 Chevy C30 Dually and two VIP tickets to Green Country Classic Ranch Rodeo in Oklahoma. SCORE!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"BLUME" is out?  But that's my favorite Einstürzende Neubauten song.
 
