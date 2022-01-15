 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Beans beans, the magical fruit - the more you eat the more you toot   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Caribbean, Criminal Investigation Department, Saint Lucia, Police station, Sergeant, Crime, Police ranks of the United Kingdom, strong message  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 9:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I approve of this headline.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty clever really the lengths they went to - wasn't an entirely half-assed attempt for once.  Still not too bright, but they did put the effort in
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a half-baked scheme.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I approve of this headline.


Naturally......
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What happened to the beans? I hope they ate them and did not just throw them out, because that would be tragic.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they have used Coke cans?

Baked bean cans are for marijuana. Duh.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: What happened to the beans? I hope they ate them and did not just throw them out, because that would be tragic.


They're British, of course they ate them.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.