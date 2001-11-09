 Skip to content
(Defector)   Back to normal. Normal? Normal already had Americans at their breaking points. There is no way to go back to it, because normal wasn't okay. Normal wouldn't fix anything because nothing normal was fixed   (defector.com) divider line
76
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Normal is ever changing
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is no normal.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"normal" caused all this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Normal is antivakkkers interrupting school board meetings, calling popo on people of color for existing, and thinking an orange sloth had an election stolen.

This country needs an enema.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good read.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author had me until he started bashing Democrats. I mean, I get what he's trying to say but give me a farking break. Maintaining the status quo looks glorious compared to where the Republicans want to take us.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Good read.


Agreed
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article makes me feel slightly guilty for buying two boxes of N95 face masks, containing 5 masks each. Not a hoarder but I wanted these to protect myself from Alabamians.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal (pre-Covid):
Fark user imageView Full Size



Now:
Fark user imageView Full Size



I don't want to go back to normal.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: The author had me until he started bashing Democrats. I mean, I get what he's trying to say but give me a farking break. Maintaining the status quo looks glorious compared to where the Republicans want to take us.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"maintaining the status quo" is HOW the Republicans got control.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is subby whining about?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What even IS normal?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen Normal.

Normal sucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Normal" got us in this mess. You're going to see a lot of people refusing to go back to working in an office because they've realized they can do the same work at home, without worrying about gas, traffic, childcare, uncomfortable cubicles, coworkers that microwave fish in the break room...

Not to mention, wearing a mask in public has cut down on the number of people getting the flu and colds because, oh would you look at that, keeping your distance and covering your nose/mouth keeps you from catching aerosolized diseases. AMAZING. So, yeah. Expect to see people wearing masks during flu season like they do in other countries. I certainly will. I like not being sick. It's fun.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has pretty much revealed America is not a country. Just a ragtag bunch of states dicking around.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThisGuyGetsIt.jpg

Fark user imageView Full Size


SoupGuru: The author had me until he started bashing Democrats.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Democrats are elected officials, not gods. We're allowed to say whether we aren't satisfied with their performance and ask them to do better.

leeksfromchichis: SoupGuru: The author had me until he started bashing Democrats. I mean, I get what he's trying to say but give me a farking break. Maintaining the status quo looks glorious compared to where the Republicans want to take us.


[Fark user image 425x425]

"maintaining the status quo" is HOW the Republicans got control.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: SoupGuru: The author had me until he started bashing Democrats. I mean, I get what he's trying to say but give me a farking break. Maintaining the status quo looks glorious compared to where the Republicans want to take us.

[Fark user image 425x425]

"maintaining the status quo" is HOW the Republicans got control.


Oh, I'm not going to argue with you on that. All I'm saying is that as bad as "normal" is, the Republicans want to make it exponentially worse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: SoupGuru: The author had me until he started bashing Democrats. I mean, I get what he's trying to say but give me a farking break. Maintaining the status quo looks glorious compared to where the Republicans want to take us.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

"maintaining the status quo" is HOW the Republicans got control.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think all the smaller communities that were barely hanging on after getting hollowed out by Wally World and Amazon are going to be in a world of hurt over the next decade.  Expect the hinterfolk to get angrier.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: There is no normal.


Never was.
**BLAM!!*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Normal is antivakkkers interrupting school board meetings, calling popo on people of color for existing, and thinking an orange sloth had an election stolen.

This country needs an enema.


No, this country needs a far more deadlier variation that is easily stopped by the vaccine.  Let the conservatives die off.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vazz: I think all the smaller communities that were barely hanging on after getting hollowed out by Wally World and Amazon are going to be in a world of hurt over the next decade.  Expect the hinterfolk to get angrier.


And blame everyone but those responsible for their situation.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: The author had me until he started bashing Democrats. I mean, I get what he's trying to say but give me a farking break. Maintaining the status quo looks glorious compared to where the Republicans want to take us.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, the author is female, so really, just spectacular reading comprehension skills all around, champ.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't want normal. We want better.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Kelsey, both sides are bad. Who should I vote for?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burn_The_Plows: So Kelsey, both sides are bad. Who should I vote for?


Jill Stein. Duh.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: We don't want normal. We want better.


That goes out to anybody that whines about "purity testing".

People don't want "purity", they want adequacy. The past 22 months have shown that America's institutions are appallingly inadequate.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What even IS normal?


A moving target
 
alice_600
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Listen...I just want to go to the gym, I want to go to the movies, eat in a restaurant, socialize with my peers at the comic shop! I CAN'T Because of my weakened immune system and the stupid virus isn't helping my mental health.

GET YOUR DAMN SHOT SO I CAN GO SEE MOVIES AGAIN!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SoupGuru:

And the Democrats' performance thus far is an ingredient in the shiat stew we find ourselves in.

aiming for "status quo" isn't better than what the republicans want, it IS what the republicans want because dems who run that way lose to republicans who want things to be worse.

Gotta push politicians to be GOOD, not merely better than the worst.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Normal' was a majority of society self-medicating with alcohol and convincing themselves that they were in a healthy mental space with nothing to work on.

The pandemic exposed quite a lot of folks to the reality that they have shiat they need to deal with.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The last thing approaching normal died on 9/11/2001.
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh we're going back to normal alright.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So she's saying we're abby normal ..
 
phedex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
if in 6 months covid is an afterthought, it is still going to take me 4 years of going to bars, getting drunk, and having my eardrums punished with loud music to get past to malaise that the previous 2 years have caused.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh it was "fixed" alright - "fixed" as in "rigged" in favor of those born wealthy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because only farkwits and a-holes submit paywalled links:

https://webcache.googleusercontent.co​m​/search?q=cache:QkgsbElDwOsJ:https://d​efector.com/back-to-normal-isnt-enough​/+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This has pretty much revealed America is not a country. Just a ragtag bunch of states dicking around.


Its not even state governments.

It is a corporate tax grift.
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Because only farkwits and a-holes submit paywalled links:


Username checks out.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The GOP wants us to go back to the way the US was back when Ike was President, and they want us to forget what the US started to become during the Kennedy, Johnson, Clinton, and Obama administrations.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: So Kelsey, both sides are bad. Who should I vote for?


She is talking to voters in the primaries. They should do better. That is the level we are failing at.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I get the feeling that Kelsey is a purity voter.      Total sucker for third party spoiler campaigns.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: Vazz: I think all the smaller communities that were barely hanging on after getting hollowed out by Wally World and Amazon are going to be in a world of hurt over the next decade.  Expect the hinterfolk to get angrier.

And blame everyone but those responsible for their situation.


Can Walmart and amazon be held responsible?  The owners are billionaire class.  They could literally walk into a maternity ward and eat a baby, raw, right out of the oven, and not face any repercussions.  Do you think them politic and and elites will hold anybody in the Overmaster class responsible?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
more prophetic than we dared think

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Burn_The_Plows: So Kelsey, both sides are bad. Who should I vote for?

Jill Stein. Duh.


Vermin supreme
 
