(Twitter)   Pray for Oregon   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think this stuff is fascinating. I wonder if there will be any more eruptions from that volcano?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Videos should have a not safe for dogs warning.  I don't speak dog, but my dog was seriously offended by whatever it was that dog barked.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They will rebuild:


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh... wait. Never mind.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port! It's nowhere near the goddamned ocean. Portland, ME is the real Portland.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!


Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.


As an American I'll just ignore your comment and continue to hold on to my ignorant viewpoint.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: puffy999: cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.

As an American I'll just ignore your comment and continue to hold on to my ignorant viewpoint.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.


Yeah, this!    The Columbia is a big freaking river, and the Willamette is where the big ships carrying cars offloads them.

One of the coolest sites (to me) is seeing all the freighters on the River at Astoria, waiting to go up the river.

as1.ftcdn.netView Full Size


Next, they'll tell us Seattle isn't a port either.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right now, the tsunamis are quite minor, worse for the low-lying pacific islands of course, but not really a big deal other than how far away people are experiencing them. The advisory is for what could happen if the eruption gets bigger or there is some sort of volcano collapse. Even underwater, it could set off a tsunami, as we've just seen.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did you see the satellite footage of that thing going off? That was off the chain.  Shockwave went around the world.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So anyway, we were woken up by a phone call at 5:30 this morning from the Port warning us about the possibility of a tsunami, so Mr. Fidalgo got up to go down and "batten down the hatches".   He then went up to "Chicken Point" above the bar (along with a ton of other people, it was full) to watch.   Not sure if his planned steelhead fishing was put on hold (he's possibly at the local watering hole celebrating it's non-destruction).

While he was at the terminals earlier, he said the first wave was close to three feet.  I was watching from home and didn't see much, but the water was doing this weird motion, not waves, well maybe waves standing still.

Did see several smaller trollers heading up the river from their docks.  Wooden trollers wouldn't fare well getting banged up.

My first thought was of Crescent City, CA.  They always get slammed.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many hours did that take to get from the volcano to Oregon?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was only 3 feet on the west coast, but that's still crazy that ocean water displacement can affect so many places, even those very far away.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: How many hours did that take to get from the volcano to Oregon?


When did it blow?  It "arrived" on the central Oregon coast about 8:30 this morning.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how much the eruption would have affected things if it was not underwater.  That was a pretty big blast.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port! It's nowhere near the goddamned ocean. Portland, ME is the real Portland.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My nerd side is very fascinated by all this. From the power of the volcano in the images to the impact on the entire globe, its absolutely amazing!
 
detonator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tongan Underwater Earth Fart is the name of my Oregonian Tsunami Jazz Funeral Band
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ODOT last seen driving toward the coast with a truck full of TNT just in case.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port! It's nowhere near the goddamned ocean. Portland, ME is the real Portland.


It's Port LAND.  They have parking lots.

You really need to be asking why Boeing is in Seattle.  Is it AIRattle?  No sir.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They will rebuild:


[img.thedailybeast.com image 400x224]


Never laughed at that meme. It would take a lot of ground shaking to tip over a chair.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was expecting a 'storm surge' after the tsunami advisory for the Puget Sound was blasted out in the EMS this morning. I just had a major flood
last Friday that i could not leave my home from
those king tides. It was so odd to receive the message here.
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not my pic, a reinactment, all names have been changed to protect the innocent. DUN DUN)
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hope no lawn furniture was toppled.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for people who take vertical videos
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Devolving_Spud: How many hours did that take to get from the volcano to Oregon?

When did it blow?  It "arrived" on the central Oregon coast about 8:30 this morning.


8:27 PM PST on Jan 14 2022
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port! It's nowhere near the goddamned ocean. Portland, ME is the real Portland.


Portland is NOT ok...but that's not the tsunami's fault.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This one is definitely being gentler to the west coast than the one after Fukushima.

This morning in the Santa Cruz harbor...

Tsunami current in Santa Cruz Harbor
Youtube ld_4c6_apiw
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is a reason to pray for Oregon.  Coastal sub-duction quakes occur every 250 years on average.  The last one: January 26, 1700 at about 9 o'clock.  The story about how we know when it occurred with such precision is told in this New Yorker article from 2015:
"The Really Big One
An earthquake will destroy a sizable portion of the coastal Northwest. The question is when."
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/20​1​5/07/20/the-really-big-one

/We be overdue.
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ten years ago in Santa Cruz harbor...

Tsunami Surge Santa Cruz Harbor 3-11-2011 - Spectator Freaks Out!!!
Youtube 1MDnlcbRMaQ
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cman: puffy999: cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.

As an American I'll just ignore your comment and continue to hold on to my ignorant viewpoint.


That's the spirit!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.
In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.

My silly story. I went to OR to meet up with a Navy ship. It had been worked on in a Portland shipyard. But kept having engine problems. I was supposed to meet in on the coast. I forget the area name. As me and my coworkers were driving down alongside the river, we see the ship heading upriver. Going back to Portland for more repairs. Sigh. A wasted round trip to get there. And I HATE airplanes.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Woke up @ 7 this morning , looked at my phone which had a mandatory evacuate notice for the marina here in Berkeley .. I went back to sleep ..
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Videos should have a not safe for dogs warning.  I don't speak dog, but my dog was seriously offended by whatever it was that dog barked.


I speak a bit of dog. (My dog and I talk some; she gets ticked and we argue if I use the bathroom overnight, walking by her sleeping spot.)

The dog in the video was telling the wave it didn't belong there. Your dog heard it and thought "WTF? I live here! Who are you, a complete stranger, to tell me I can't be here? Keep it up and I'll sniff you out and go wolf on you."
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about prayers for Tonga instead?!
 
olorin604
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: puffy999: cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.

As an American I'll just ignore your comment and continue to hold on to my ignorant viewpoint.


As is your constitutional right in the the third amendment.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Did you see the satellite footage of that thing going off? That was off the chain.  Shockwave went around the world.


The video was extremely sped up.  That's not to say that it wasn't a significant eruption, but that it didn't really happen like the video implies.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: puffy999: cman: I hope Portland is OK....which it is because it doesn't even have a single farking port!

Err..... I mean I know there was an attempt at a joke, but in fact there are ocean-going ship ports along the Columbia River at Longview, Portland, and Vancouver.

In fact, there are is technically a sea port as far as Lewiston, Idaho along the Columbia/Snake River system.

Yeah, this!    The Columbia is a big freaking river, and the Willamette is where the big ships carrying cars offloads them.

One of the coolest sites (to me) is seeing all the freighters on the River at Astoria, waiting to go up the river.

[as1.ftcdn.net image 500x331]

Next, they'll tell us Seattle isn't a port either.


I visited Astoria, and the maritime museum, as a kid but going back and visiting as an adult truly impressed on me how completely insane Columbia River Bar pilots are. Insane and skilled, in equal parts.
 
mojuba
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phishrace: This one is definitely being gentler to the west coast than the one after Fukushima.

This morning in the Santa Cruz harbor...

[YouTube video: Tsunami current in Santa Cruz Harbor]


Uhm here's a better video showing a fair amount of vehicles getting darker in Santa Cruz

Tsunami Santa Cruz, January 15, 2022
Youtube 9i9wLOP9QY8
 
mojuba
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mojuba: phishrace: This one is definitely being gentler to the west coast than the one after Fukushima.

This morning in the Santa Cruz harbor...

[YouTube video: Tsunami current in Santa Cruz Harbor]

Uhm here's a better video showing a fair amount of vehicles getting darker in Santa Cruz

[YouTube video: Tsunami Santa Cruz, January 15, 2022]


Damn autocorrect.  Farked not darker
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Badmoodman: They will rebuild:


[img.thedailybeast.com image 400x224]

Never laughed at that meme. It would take a lot of ground shaking to tip over a chair.


Or a couple stiff drinks
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Still kind of impressive when you consider that Tonga is like 5500 miles away
 
