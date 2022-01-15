 Skip to content
 
Hostage situation in Colleyville, TX
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
YEEEEEEEEEEEEHAAAAAAWWWWWW!!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Happening in the Dallas area seems on brand
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hate crime, on pissed off Jew?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Naido: Hate crime, on pissed off Jew?


*or*
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this a member of vanilla isis trying to collect his 72 cousins?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crim​e​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.


Ah, so it's a Farker.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Facebook or someone just killed the livestream but before it was cut he was asking to talk to his sister.  He said no one was hurt yet and that he was aware of the live stream.  He didn't like the police officers that were talking to him at that time and he threatened everyone inside if any cops tried to breach the building.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crim​e​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.


How did they managed that. Did they have it on a timer, so they didn't have to do any tech, turn on lights, etc.
Or did they really piss off the goyum IT Guy.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

How did they managed that. Did they have it on a timer, so they didn't have to do any tech, turn on lights, etc.
Or did they really piss off the goyum IT Guy.


Likely set up ahead of time - rather difficult to hold service in a synagogue without lights I'd think but it is usually the strict orthodox that adhere to the no tech thing without exceptions.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it's not Shelbeyville!

/reset the clock
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

Ah, so it's a Farker.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: Naido: Hate crime, on pissed off Jew?

*or*


You aren't wrong, I assume anyone being held hostage is pissed off.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, the governor is holding the entire state hostage.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

Ah, so it's a Farker.


The lengths some people go to get banned around here.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's spreading the word of Lord Omicron,...and bullets.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even the nicest parts of Texas are still, regrettably, Texas.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I was Jewish, I would not be living in Texas. Let the gun-toting RWNJs have that cursed state.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When is this guy going to ask for his own helicopter and 6000 SUX?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it too much ask for more death in this scenario? I'm an American, sixty and having trouble keeping it hard.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Gunman holding hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas

Oy vey.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
over/under for number of hostages killed by the SWAT team?

/all of them
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I expected this to be some act from Texas politicians. Have no idea which situation would be more threatening to the people involved. Or which perpetrators would be more easily persuaded to see reason.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tracianne: rather difficult to hold service in a synagogue without lights I'd think


Just something that they managed to do for 5,000 years before the invention of electric lights you know.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope some nice old Jewish woman Krav Maga's that guys nuts so hard that they get mistaken for his new earrings. Then he can be a warning to future hostage takers.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Told them they should've gone bowling.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Is it too much ask for more death in this scenario? I'm an American, sixty and having trouble keeping it hard.


Doesn't your inane trolling keep it up for you?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Picklehead: If I was Jewish, I would not be living in Texas. Let the gun-toting RWNJs have that cursed state.


fark that. Cede no ground to these assholes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tracianne: optikeye: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

How did they managed that. Did they have it on a timer, so they didn't have to do any tech, turn on lights, etc.
Or did they really piss off the goyum IT Guy.

Likely set up ahead of time - rather difficult to hold service in a synagogue without lights I'd think but it is usually the strict orthodox that adhere to the no tech thing without exceptions.


Well the Orthodox do find exceptions and loopholes to get around many Shabbos restrictions, but livestreaming a service isn't one of them since that would also imply other Orthodox Jews are going to break Shabbos restrictions to watch the service at home. The synagogue in question is probably Conservative, Reform or Reconstructionist.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html



Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

Ah, so it's a Farker.

I don't like religion in general, but find the Jewish faith to be very non-offensive. No one is bothering me to become Jewish.

I also would never harm a religious person, other than to want to tax their church.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Naido: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

Ah, so it's a Farker.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 288x401]


Oh wow. Haven't thought about him in forever. That's probably a good thing.
/user name checks out.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like we need more of these doormats in Texas

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's not just the name of a faux cowboy bar in Portland OR
//which, wait for it... has also experienced anti-Semitic attacks
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police radio chatter indicates it is a transgender Aboriginal Australian immigrant scientologist upset about the fall of the Assyrian empire and the rising prices of oat milk at Whole Foods.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BREAKING: A gunman is holding several hostages in a Texas Synagogue, police are on the scene and negotiating.

Me: There are synagogues in Texas??
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Naido: Tracianne: www.star-telegram.com/news/local/crime​/article257360862.html


Shabbat service was being live streamed on Facebook, man heard ranting about religion.

Ah, so it's a Farker.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 288x401]


Wow. It's been some time since I've seen the Bevets card played.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Picklehead: If I was Jewish, I would not be living in Texas. Let the gun-toting RWNJs have that cursed state.


Hmmm, kinky.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I hope some nice old Jewish woman Krav Maga's that guys nuts so hard that they get mistaken for his new earrings. Then he can be a warning to future hostage takers.


something something... nutsack for a yarmulke...
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: AlwaysRightBoy: Is it too much ask for more death in this scenario? I'm an American, sixty and having trouble keeping it hard.

Doesn't your inane trolling keep it up for you?


You're pissed because I leave your mom for last. Having your mom beg for so long must really trigger you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does the rabbi have some super sharp stars of David on his person for just such a emergency.

Rabbi:. (points behind gunman) Look! It's Jesus Christ!  (Star, star, star, star, star)
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Wow. It's been some time since I've seen the Bevets card played.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this the false flag Putin is going to use to invade the Ukraine?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bighairyguy: Is this the false flag Putin is going to use to invade the Ukraine?


Ukraine, TX?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From Fort Worth Star Telegram: "The man has repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities."

Whatever that means.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quick someone find a good guy with a gun! I'm sure he'll be able to save the day!
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has anyone determined whether this building has a basement?
 
saywhonow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: From Fort Worth Star Telegram: "The man has repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities."

Whatever that means.


She farked a brown guy.
 
