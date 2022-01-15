 Skip to content
(BNO News)   We've had first pandemic yes, but what about second pandemic?   (bnonews.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Hong Kong Health Department said in a statement that it was notified about five new cases in humans in Sichuan province

Which means that there were probably five thousand.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't fark chickens seems to be the point here
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just agree that when someone in China sneezes, we should suit up in one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dont forget elevensies
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great. Bird flu can catch up to the brain eating disease in the Maritimes, then vacation to Florida and make a Zika baby.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Dont forget elevensies


*tiny fist*
 
Speef
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Don't fark chickens seems to be the point here


You sound like one of those Obama shadow gummint lizard people who want to take my freedoms and guns and chickens away with your 5G and your vaccines.
 
inner ted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We actually have competent adults in charge that will try to help this time around
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Veganism would save us from diseases like these.

/Veganism is just a disguised eating disorder.
 
