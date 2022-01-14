 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "My stepdaughter was put in isolation for having socks that weren't long enough and that showed her ankles when she sat down"   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Dress code, Vivienne Westwood, Footwear, Athletic shoe, Academy, Foot, Shoes, have rules  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mmm, dat ankle
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I feel sorry for the kids who are being persecuted by all this. Some are suffering greatly because of it all and some have gone home terrified, it's ridiculous."

Terrified?  That *is* pretty ridiculous.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there are lots of people that would kill to have those levels of problems as their biggest thing to go whining to a trashy tabloid over.  You should trade places with them.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, lady. You put your kid in a private school, you play by the school's rules. You don't like those rules, you take her out of that school and put her in a comprehensive (what the Brits call public schools). I went to Catholic school for 12 years, and I had to wear a white polo shirt, plaid skirt, white socks, and either dress shoes (Mary Janes, pennyloafers, etc.) or sneakers. Did I think the rules were dumb? Sure. Did I follow the dress code anyway because acting like a shiathead over clothes is embarrassing? Yes.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Look, lady. You put your kid in a private school, you play by the school's rules. You don't like those rules, you take her out of that school and put her in a comprehensive (what the Brits call public schools).


State school is the generic term for publicly funded schools. Comprehensive was a form of state school at one point, not sure if it's still used. And from reading its Wiki page, this school does appear to be a state school.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let us consult the Book of Armaments! Chapter two, verses nine to twenty-one

SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: Look, lady. You put your kid in a private school, you play by the school's rules. You don't like those rules, you take her out of that school and put her in a comprehensive (what the Brits call public schools). I went to Catholic school for 12 years, and I had to wear a white polo shirt, plaid skirt, white socks, and either dress shoes (Mary Janes, pennyloafers, etc.) or sneakers. Did I think the rules were dumb? Sure. Did I follow the dress code anyway because acting like a shiathead over clothes is embarrassing? Yes.


I think paying parents should be able to criticize the school they are paying for, and call for change, yes. I'm fully American in that way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Usually, schools with rules like that don't even let girls in.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Coco LaFemme: Look, lady. You put your kid in a private school, you play by the school's rules. You don't like those rules, you take her out of that school and put her in a comprehensive (what the Brits call public schools). I went to Catholic school for 12 years, and I had to wear a white polo shirt, plaid skirt, white socks, and either dress shoes (Mary Janes, pennyloafers, etc.) or sneakers. Did I think the rules were dumb? Sure. Did I follow the dress code anyway because acting like a shiathead over clothes is embarrassing? Yes.

I think paying parents should be able to criticize the school they are paying for, and call for change, yes. I'm fully American in that way.


Implying what, that I'm not "fully American"? You can criticize the dress code all you want and call for whatever change you want. However, the school is not obligated to listen to you, and if you feel like the dress code is too draconian for your little snowflake, put them in a different school whose dress code is more to your standards. I knew three girls when I was in high school whose parents pulled them out and put them in public school because they didn't like that our uniforms were so expensive (and they were absurdly expensive). It's no different from deciding not to eat at a certain restaurant anymore or shop at a certain store anymore because you don't like their rules or requirements. Nothing more American than taking your dollar and spending it elsewhere.

Personally, I don't know what's wrong with those shoes, they look cute to me, but if the rules say the shoes can't have any embellishments on them, then don't wear shoes with embellishments on them. I couldn't wear multicolored striped knee socks to school, so I didn't. I didn't wear them, then complain that I got demerits for being out of uniform and had my parents biatch to the principal about it.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well lady your daughter sounds like a cheap harlot.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Usually, schools with rules like that don't even let girls in.


Or people with a bit of a tan.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: SecretAgentWoman: Coco LaFemme: Look, lady. You put your kid in a private school, you play by the school's rules. You don't like those rules, you take her out of that school and put her in a comprehensive (what the Brits call public schools). I went to Catholic school for 12 years, and I had to wear a white polo shirt, plaid skirt, white socks, and either dress shoes (Mary Janes, pennyloafers, etc.) or sneakers. Did I think the rules were dumb? Sure. Did I follow the dress code anyway because acting like a shiathead over clothes is embarrassing? Yes.

I think paying parents should be able to criticize the school they are paying for, and call for change, yes. I'm fully American in that way.

Implying what, that I'm not "fully American"? You can criticize the dress code all you want and call for whatever change you want. However, the school is not obligated to listen to you, and if you feel like the dress code is too draconian for your little snowflake, put them in a different school whose dress code is more to your standards. I knew three girls when I was in high school whose parents pulled them out and put them in public school because they didn't like that our uniforms were so expensive (and they were absurdly expensive). It's no different from deciding not to eat at a certain restaurant anymore or shop at a certain store anymore because you don't like their rules or requirements. Nothing more American than taking your dollar and spending it elsewhere.

Personally, I don't know what's wrong with those shoes, they look cute to me, but if the rules say the shoes can't have any embellishments on them, then don't wear shoes with embellishments on them. I couldn't wear multicolored striped knee socks to school, so I didn't. I didn't wear them, then complain that I got demerits for being out of uniform and had my parents biatch to the principal about it.


Apparently you aren't a special snowflake.
If you were, you and your parents would have realized that rules are only for other people.
Special snowflakes don't have to follow any rules
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh my.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Let us consult the Book of Armaments! Chapter two, verses nine to twenty-one

[Fark user image 768x1024]


ZOMG, those shoes might display toe cleavage. She must be suspended.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What happened to the Giggity tag?

Ankle thread!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"More than 100 students at Tollbar Academy in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England were hauled into a meeting after failing to correct uniform issues overnight."

Take it as a learning opportunity. They shouldn't have had "issues" with their uniforms to begin with.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those golden jesus globe shoes are a fashion abortion.

I guess that's why she got in trouble, abortion.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also,

Hoopy Frood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Plain black shoes? Who's got that kind of money lying around?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe she had cankles. Nobody want to see that shiat.

jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"In the end, she was put in isolation and ended up missing a chemistry exam because of it.


Why wouldn't they just give her the exam in the isolation tank?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is she single?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: What happened to the Giggity tag?

[Fark user image image 350x534]

Ankle thread!


ReapTheChaos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you read the full article you find this near the end "Despite a number of reminders, assemblies and input from form tutors throughout the autumn term, some students have continued to not follow the regulations."

So basically the school has been telling these kids since the beginning of the school year they're not within the dress code and finally decided to take action.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: Well lady your daughter sounds like a cheap harlot.


Wonder where she learned to act like that...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Take your dress code and shove it
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Private school has stupid policies and strict enforcement of the rules. News, at 11.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is she single?


Careful...she has two ankles, and you know how women get if you play favorites.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First-world problems.
 
shamen123
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
British state schools in poor areas went through this conversion to "academies" and basically they got taken over by companies (academy trusts) who have people in charge making more money than sense. Hundreds of thousand per year. They mostly are ensuring the unruly disobedient problem kids respect authoratah and make great factory workers who do as they are told.  Dress policy and conformity to rules is placed above grades. Every time.

Those shoes are farking hideous though.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those socks are preferable.  If women wore long socks, they could get mixed up in the laundry, and then when you try to put them on the heels don't make the angle and then you're walking on that stretchy leg part.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Let us consult the Book of Armaments! Chapter two, verses nine to twenty-one

[Fark user image 768x1024]


I never thought I'd see the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch used as footwear. Rather blasphemous!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
School:
"The uniform policy states that pupils must wear black, flat shoes, and bans trainers, trainer style shoes, canvas shoes and boots.
Any shoes which have large embellishments on the front are not permitted, 'such as bows or hearts'."

Genius Student:
School:
""Tollbar Academy has a strict uniform policy which all students and parents are made fully aware of prior to joining the Academy. [...] "Despite a number of reminders, assemblies and input from form tutors throughout the autumn term, some students have continued to not follow the regulations.

Parent:
"we were given less than 24 hours to change this [....] we weren't given enough time to change things so I'm a little upset that this is what has happened

No. You all ignored the dress code, notices and warnings until imminent consequences were on the line.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Those socks are preferable.  If women wore long socks, they could get mixed up in the laundry, and then when you try to put them on the heels don't make the angle and then you're walking on that stretchy leg part.


Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shamen123: British state schools in poor areas went through this conversion to "academies" and basically they got taken over by companies (academy trusts) who have people in charge making more money than sense. Hundreds of thousand per year. They mostly are ensuring the unruly disobedient problem kids respect authoratah and make great factory workers who do as they are told.  Dress policy and conformity to rules is placed above grades. Every time.

Those shoes are farking hideous though.


So you want British schools to end up like the ones in the US? F*cking jungles where kids have to fight to survive, like animals?
Here's a clip from a documentary:

The James spader journeys 80s: Tuff Turf morgan Bike will be broken scene episode 3
Youtube E7oUDZyc7cY
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's nothing like a school uniform thread to find out who the authoritarians are.
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a slut!
 
shamen123
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: shamen123: British state schools in poor areas went through this conversion to "academies" and basically they got taken over by companies (academy trusts) who have people in charge making more money than sense. Hundreds of thousand per year. They mostly are ensuring the unruly disobedient problem kids respect authoratah and make great factory workers who do as they are told.  Dress policy and conformity to rules is placed above grades. Every time.

Those shoes are farking hideous though.

So you want British schools to end up like the ones in the US? F*cking jungles where kids have to fight to survive, like animals?
Here's a clip from a documentary:

[YouTube video: The James spader journeys 80s: Tuff Turf morgan Bike will be broken scene episode 3]


I don't want bumpkiss. Schools suck. I got out of education as soon as I legally could.
 
