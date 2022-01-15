 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   🎶there's going to be a lot of ice tonight, a lot of ice tonight I knowww🎶   (weather.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's gonna suuuuck
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better go stock up on bread, milk and eggs.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Better go stock up on bread, milk and eggs.


What, no asswipe?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lefrog: I May Be Crazy But...: Better go stock up on bread, milk and eggs.

What, no asswipe?


Hey, I'm a dickhead, not an asswipe.

Oh, you mean tp.  Just use a handful of snow to wipe.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
6-10 inches here, heavy snow all day tomorrow, and I have Floridiots checking in for 1 night to "see the snow".
 
starlost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i like pretty much everything about where i live but i have to say Duke Energy and Georgia Power pretty much suck. yeah there are crazy areas out west with the wildfires and land slides that have farked up utility companies but in a area with very mild weather pretty much year round electricity shouldn't be a clusterfark.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We got some rain last night here in San Diego.
/i survived
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lefrog: I May Be Crazy But...: Better go stock up on bread, milk and eggs.

What, no asswipe?


French Toast for snow, TP for pandemic. Them's the rules.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Amatures
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1 whole inch of snow, on a weekend. Thoughts and prayers.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Forecast here west of Pittsburgh is about a foot. Around 11" on Sunday and another 1 to 2" on Monday. Might go up, the forecasted amounts have been increasing from an original 7" estimate. I picked up a grocery order today, so I'm to not have to do anything most of the week.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's going to be below freezing again the DFW area again tonight. My mini generator is powered up just in case. And I'm heating my apartment up to make it very warm. I don't trust ERCOT or the Texas state government.
 
