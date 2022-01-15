 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Black lives matter. Dirty hippies? Not so much   (cnn.com) divider line
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Point of order: PPB doesn't care much for Black lives either.

/ACAB
//especially PPB
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaked in high school, holding onto the glory days.  In PowerPoint.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Point of order: PPB doesn't care much for Black lives either.

/ACAB
//especially PPB


Sounds like Oregon should elect some Democrats to fix that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
I mean once they committed this crime against humanity, crimes against civil liberties are just a matter of course.

/defund these farkers
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder , Oregon was a KKK stronghold since inception , and they bred , and raised generations with the same mindset as theirs.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Peki: Point of order: PPB doesn't care much for Black lives either.

/ACAB
//especially PPB

Sounds like Oregon should elect some Democrats to fix that.


They tried. Wheeler and Ryan proved to be cowards. And PPB leaked false info about the female Black city councilmember in an attempt to discredit her.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Respectfully, the salutation is Dirty Farking Hippie, you asshats.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only during election years
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like how every time something like this leaks out so many people pretend to be surprised.

Hey, remember when back in 2020 during the protests the cops shot out so many eyes with rubber bullets that the national optometrist association asked them to cut it the fark out? It's almost like they were trained to go for headshots when the whole point of "less lethal" is to try to not murder anyone.

It's almost like the problem is systemic, but nah, it's just like a couple guys, just stop recording and the reports will go down to zero.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you cops wonder why some of us don't like or trust you anymore.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the police.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And launch our mayor into the sun.
 
blunto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, if you say dirty hippy lives matter, you will be called a rascist.  So it's better to just keep your mouth shut about hippies in general.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am uncertain as to whether or not "hippy" is a protected class.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Peki: Point of order: PPB doesn't care much for Black lives either.

/ACAB
//especially PPB

Sounds like Oregon should elect some Democrats to fix that.


The far right holds Oregon as a whole.  It's the southern state of the PWN.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no expert on hippies,
But if want to keep a hippie from smoking all your weed, hide it under the soap.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad that they're in a make work skill-less publicly funded job but still feel empowered enough to shiat on hippies. Most of those hippies probably have degrees and real professions.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.

Now, said douchebags are on the far right.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.

Now, said douchebags are on the far right.


The douchebags of the 60s, like every decade, were the establishment fascists. No hippie will ever be worse than the f*cked-up shiat the actual establishment was doing.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.

Now, said douchebags are on the far right.

The douchebags of the 60s, like every decade, were the establishment fascists. No hippie will ever be worse than the f*cked-up shiat the actual establishment was doing.


Also true.

/people suck
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One problem at a time. Solve the Beatnik issue first.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.


Way to drink the kool-aid:

John Wayne: Face The Flag
Youtube op-oRFeb2P0

Your grandparents were wrong.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.

Way to drink the kool-aid:

[YouTube video: John Wayne: Face The Flag]
Your grandparents were wrong.


Hippies were the worst. Not wanting to go right in meaningless wars for no reason.

Just terrible
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: And launch our mayor into the sun.


I don't hate a lot of people but Wheeler... hooboy... and he's not even my mayor.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rucker10: TomDooley: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.

Way to drink the kool-aid:

[YouTube video: John Wayne: Face The Flag]
Your grandparents were wrong.

Hippies were the worst. Not wanting to go right in meaningless wars for no reason.

Just terrible


sure, they had some good ideas.  But the same said hippies now love wars and likey have stock invested in defense contractors.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At best, hippies are the enemy of some of my enemies.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alienated: Just a reminder , Oregon was a KKK stronghold since inception , and they bred , and raised generations with the same mindset as theirs.


How many of the cops are actual locals, though?   Even in my little burg on the coast, most of the city cops came from somewhere else***.   Putting their time, building up their resumes before going off to the "big show", wherever that is.  The Sherriff deputies, that probably true, mostly.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: alienated: Just a reminder , Oregon was a KKK stronghold since inception , and they bred , and raised generations with the same mindset as theirs.


How many of the cops are actual locals, though? Even in my little burg on the coast, most of the city cops came from somewhere else***.   Putting their time, building up their resumes before going off to the "big show", wherever that is.  The Sherriff deputies, that probably true, mostly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 480x691]


TomDooley: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And no one likes hippies.  You may think your grandparents/great grandparents over exaggerated concerning the terribleness of hippies, but they were right on this one. They were the douchebags of the 1960s; hippism was an excuse to be a piece of shiat.

Way to drink the kool-aid:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/op-oRFeb​2P0]
Your grandparents were wrong.


Marion was lame.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
not sure now mrmopar5287 got into the reply mix.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: alienated: Just a reminder , Oregon was a KKK stronghold since inception , and they bred , and raised generations with the same mindset as theirs.

How many of the cops are actual locals, though?   Even in my little burg on the coast, most of the city cops came from somewhere else***.   Putting their time, building up their resumes before going off to the "big show", wherever that is.  The Sherriff deputies, that probably true, mostly.


Most if not all of PPB lives in Vancouver, WA (which is across the river from Portland).
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The message on the training presentation slide was contrary to PPB's values and what we are trying to achieve as an organization," Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement.

The first part of that's obviously bullshiat, but I can believe the second part.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal investigation

We have investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you ever find yourself agreeing with Cartman check to see if you are really the good guy you think you are.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What modern hippies might look like:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone been to downtown Portland lately? It's downright apocolyptic. Nobody goes down there by choice anymore. Its overrun with junkies and rioters and other assorted scum.

These ultra-liberal policies regarding protestors, the homeless and drug use are complete failures. There is literally no other logical conclusion.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cman: I am uncertain as to whether or not "hippy" is a protected class.


all lives matter

peace
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Peki: Point of order: PPB doesn't care much for Black lives either.

/ACAB
//especially PPB

Sounds like Oregon should elect some Democrats to fix that.


Nah, it'd probably work out better if they elected some folks from a left wing party
 
Horizon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Anyone been to downtown Portland lately? It's downright apocolyptic. Nobody goes down there by choice anymore. Its overrun with junkies and rioters and other assorted scum.

These ultra-liberal policies regarding protestors, the homeless and drug use are complete failures. There is literally no other logical conclusion.


Dumb fark right wing memes circulating on Fascist Book aren't real.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are only two types of people in this country: Trumpatriots, and BLM Antifa Hippies.

/this is what half the country believes
 
dbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is rare to have such an upbeat and friendly city be held hostage by such a corrupt and dangerous gang of cops.   The entire force should be disbanded.  The group is irredeemable.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Horizon: Magnanimous_J: Anyone been to downtown Portland lately? It's downright apocolyptic. Nobody goes down there by choice anymore. Its overrun with junkies and rioters and other assorted scum.

These ultra-liberal policies regarding protestors, the homeless and drug use are complete failures. There is literally no other logical conclusion.

Dumb fark right wing memes circulating on Fascist Book aren't real.


I was down there 3 weeks ago. I was halfway expecting John Connor to show up and ask me to go back in time.

You apologists can't "fake news!" your way out of this one. Its an overwhelming failure of leadership. It makes Seattle look well-run.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
110 page powerpoint presentation. Holy shiat.
Hang those farkers high.
Ain't no one got time for your slide transitions and animations. GFY
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Horizon: Magnanimous_J: Anyone been to downtown Portland lately? It's downright apocolyptic. Nobody goes down there by choice anymore. Its overrun with junkies and rioters and other assorted scum.

These ultra-liberal policies regarding protestors, the homeless and drug use are complete failures. There is literally no other logical conclusion.

Dumb fark right wing memes circulating on Fascist Book aren't real.


They are where I'm standing, and they blow my mind, young lad!

/are you rolling your own jelly babies in there?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:
/defund these farkers

They did.  Afterwards, murders skyrocketed and Portland set a new record for murders in a single year.
 
