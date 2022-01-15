 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Dukes of Hazzard style jumps don't work out well in real life, but sure are cool to see   (pennlive.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn lucky to be alive...
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much every car that did one of those jumps in Dukes of Hazzard was written off in the process. The commonly cited estimate is 300 Dodge Chargers died over the various seasons of the show. The later seasons actually used AMC Ambassadors which were modified a bit and filmed from specific camera angles to make them look like Chargers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Extra Footage of 675 wreck Car goes airborne 100 mph crash hits bridge caught in Ohio
Youtube EQ6CPIM1ZCs
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's why you have to jump in a Dodge sedan.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Dukes of Hazzard theme playing on the video shot of the jump was a nice touch that I did not expect.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was Daisy Duke there to watch the jump?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Now the Duke boys are just showing us how to correctly fly..."

(horn)

"...the Confederate flag"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Car Corkscrew (The Man With The Golden Gun)
Youtube _UjJCWQ5BvY
 
hermeneutic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another angle from the article (with bonus sound) https://youtu.be/MSO9cgFkFg0
 
Elzar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Saturn5: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EQ6CPIM1​ZCs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Not so sure I'd be rushing to the scene underneath that overpass after a structural hit like that... also these guys aren't lucky, just complete dumbasses that have no business ever having a driver's license again.

Wish there was a 'one strike and you permanently lose your license for the rest of your life' law specifically for these jackwagons.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers - Bridge Jump Scene
Youtube QTOg4aYGtdY


Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ Semi truck
Youtube nYguE-em_34
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm so white trashy that my first experience with the confederate flag was watching this show
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Car crashes through roundabout poland
Youtube Dv8vVU2bEh0
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Pretty much every car that did one of those jumps in Dukes of Hazzard was written off in the process. The commonly cited estimate is 300 Dodge Chargers died over the various seasons of the show.


1968-69 Dodge Chargers are a lot rarer than they "should" be as a result.  Not only do they command a price premium because they were made famous by a TV show, there are a lot fewer of them around, driving up the prices even further.

I mean, talk about a TV show making a car famous, there are people who lust after AMC Pacers because of Wayne's World.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Copied from Dante Johnson's FB post.
"God was looking out for this young man today. He was coming up behind me went to the right didn't think nothing about it but he basically passed his exit flew up the hill on the overpass and over it and I thought he crashed into the road but he literally flew over the overpass and landed on the other side like Grandtheft auto.

Me and my boy Eric who saw him fly over the overpass jumped out immediately ran to his aid all the truck drivers and other people who saw it ran to his aid thought that he was in the car dead but he was outside of the car walking bleeding profusely. For a second I thought he lost his eyes but he basically had a huge gash where I could look in through the cut and see his skull.

One of the people beside myself who knew about medical was actually a fireman and we were able to get him stable then I noticed when he tried to get back up walking that he was starting to go into shock and hemorrhage so we got him to lay down and stop resisting.

We all got nervous because we thought they were other people in the car and most of all we thought there was a baby in the car because we saw the car seat but luckily he was the only person in the car and we were able to keep him stable until medical health had arrive.

God was surely looking out for him today."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I mean, talk about a TV show making a car famous, there are people who lust after AMC Pacers because of Wayne's World.


Presumably somebody out there makes a mint supplying the required weekly replacements of tail light lens covers and leaf springs.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jiz - Break Like a Hymen
Youtube zNt1rn7_Yqk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
^ bad words
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Elzar: Saturn5: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EQ6CPIM1​ZCs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Not so sure I'd be rushing to the scene underneath that overpass after a structural hit like that... also these guys aren't lucky, just complete dumbasses that have no business ever having a driver's license again.

Wish there was a 'one strike and you permanently lose your license for the rest of your life' law specifically for these jackwagons.


Do you honestly think those overpasses aren't designed with possible impact from a passenger vehicle?  That's like a fly smacking into a house window.
 
