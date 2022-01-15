 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Email response makes sharp turn in Albuquerque   (krqe.com) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, Help me, Like You, Teacher, Christopher Lippert, APS's online school, Denise Garcia, school district, daughter's teacher  
•       •       •

1390 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The father eventually had a reason to get bent out of shape but he sounds like a headache too.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I find most of the people in your profession irredeemably despicable...prove to me that you care about my child more than the teachers union.

How to tell someone you drink the Fox News koolaid and have externalized your locus of control.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The father of an Albuquerque Public Schools student is still baffled and angry after sending a harsh email to his daughter's teacher

Stopped reading there.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The teacher sends him an email pointing out she's not attending class and turning in assignments. Let's not forget that this guy isn't there to make sure his kid is doing her school work. And he takes it out on the teacher, by insulting her, and demeaning her, while showing he's guzzling down the GQP koolaide? This sounds about right. The teacher was totally justified in respo8

Huh, so he insulted and demeaned the teacher, while demanding their help, and then got upset because he didn't get a capitulating response?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: The teacher sends him an email pointing out she's not attending class and turning in assignments. Let's not forget that this guy isn't there to make sure his kid is doing her school work. And he takes it out on the teacher, by insulting her, and demeaning her, while showing he's guzzling down the GQP koolaide? This sounds about right. The teacher was totally justified in respo8

Huh, so he insulted and demeaned the teacher, while demanding their help, and then got upset because he didn't get a capitulating response?


Thanks phone keyboard.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look, I want expecting my idiot behavior to have a wider audience. I like to belittle people one on one so there's no way for me to be held responsible. But now someone else was mean to me and I went to the press so now everyone knows how stupid I am but at least I might get a teacher fired because the world right now needs fewer teachers. Or more. I think? I think teachers are despicable but I also place unreasonable expectations on them to keep my kid on task remotely all day while she's home alone. So please tell me how awesome I am."

I guess?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure he *does* need to suck it up, buttercup.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albuquerque.
Not even once
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher throws her daughter under the bus so she doesn't get in trouble. Daughter has no skin in the game, so go along. News at 11.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.  If he is concerned about his daughter's privacy, why is he bringing this to the news?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Pretty sure he *does* need to suck it up, buttercup.


Pretty sure he's making a clear and public case to be investigated for child neglect.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x374]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fotoeins.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look, I didn't want my daughter's private information or my idiotic and assholish behavior shared with anyone but her teacher, so I'm going to go cry to a TV station about it."
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the teacher: "But since you're clearly to stupid to do it"

Way to f*ck up your high ground, teach.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The father of an Albuquerque Public Schools student is still baffled and angry after sending a harsh email to his daughter's teacher

Stopped reading there.


I stopped earlier than that..

then Lippert divulged details about his daughter's recent mental health struggles during this "COVID nonsense,"
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone should file an FOIA request with the district for all written and electronic correspondence from this douchenozzle.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure, I behaved like an asshole, but I didn't expect someone to respond in kind.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuartp9: edmo: The father of an Albuquerque Public Schools student is still baffled and angry after sending a harsh email to his daughter's teacher

Stopped reading there.

I stopped earlier than that..

then Lippert divulged details about his daughter's recent mental health struggles during this "COVID nonsense,"


Oh wait.. replying to the wrong one.  Your one was the first sentence.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Covid nonsense." And this guy delivers medication?

The teacher's daughter was dead-on. I'm glad they printed in detail her resounding f-you to this douche.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So he can't handle his own stuff, acts like an asshole, gets the response he deserves, and he thinks making all that public is going to make him look good somehow?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"APS's investigation also found that a lot of staffers, including Garcia, aren't aware of their duty to safeguard private student information. And, the report added Garcia took the training that covered the issue three times in the last three years."

And this is someone whose job is to help others learn?

You dun got FERPAderped, honey.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I live in the mountains east of Albuquerque. Taking a left would put me in the South Valley, or god forbid, Belen and possibly one of the undead zones south of it. They just ain't going to happen...
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x374]


That's ... Wow. Wonderfully brutal.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: From the teacher: "But since you're clearly to stupid to do it"

Way to f*ck up your high ground, teach.


I just want to point out that, while I'm apparently great at proofreading for errors, I suck at comprehending content. Mea culpa.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm a bit high, but didn't he send that email to some nursing student?

This story is confusing.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I live in the mountains east of Albuquerque. Taking a left would put me in the South Valley, or god forbid, Belen and possibly one of the undead zones south of it. They just ain't going to happen...


I would move to one of those Sedona style mega retreats for sale cheap, relative to California, but I could never see having to live there. Eww.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I brainwashed my kid to think Covid is nonsense and she's 'suffering' for no reason. I can't be bothered to parent because I have a job. I'm angry you people aren't fixing the issue I mostly created. I'm anti-education and think it's a waste of time. You teachers ain't doing what I think your job should be and I'm really pissed you expect me to do mine. And now, sniff, someone hurt my feelings so I'll toss this to the media to make sure everyone knows my daughter's privacy has been violated.
This dude is a clueless ass.
 
TheEnglishGuySoCal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: The father of an Albuquerque Public Schools student is still baffled and angry after sending a harsh email to his daughter's teacher

Stopped reading there.


I sent an abusive email to a stranger and am SHOCKED, to discover they didn't thank me for my abuse. Worse, someone responded to me the way I treat others.

On top of that, I'm going to call it a HIPPA violation that I sent my daughter's health information, unsolicited, to someone not covered by HIPPA. Then one other person saw it! I'm so outraged, I've been forced to send the email transcript to a news site to publish, so tens of thousands will be able to read my daughter's highly sensitive and personal information that I want no one else to know!

Please send Tucker Carlson to help me weaponize my fragility further!
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: From the teacher: "But since you're clearly to stupid to do it"

Way to f*ck up your high ground, teach.


That wasn't from the teacher, was it?
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What is this news outlet? I feel like they're trying really, really hard to make this dad out to be the victim when he deserved every single word of what he received. So instead, the story from this news outlet focuses on the apparently gross violation of his daughter's privacy ... which he blabbed about openly to this news outlet.

This dude is exactly who you think he is, and the story is working extremely hard to shield us from that knowledge.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: oa330_man: I live in the mountains east of Albuquerque. Taking a left would put me in the South Valley, or god forbid, Belen and possibly one of the undead zones south of it. They just ain't going to happen...

I would move to one of those Sedona style mega retreats for sale cheap, relative to California, but I could never see having to live there. Eww.


It's a shiathole, but the view is nice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadMoonRisin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This illiterate neckbeard got what he dished out. Now, he is publicizing the very private information that his daughter suffers some mental illness that he has diagnosed.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Classic asshole.  Be belligerent and stupid until the other party slips up or loses their cool and then act like you were justified to start the whole thing based on that.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.