(Daily Mail)   80-year-old man with pacemaker tasered by police. Unfortunately, he just happens to have a different age and skin color than who the police were looking for   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)



LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it make him younger?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is pretty damned good looking for 80.  Charlton Heston vibe.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very British story. He got an apology about 2 weeks later. American cops would have harassed him out of town, assuming they hadn't beaten him to death the night of the incident.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he looked a different color in night vision goggles?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, police in London don't see color.

/Still need to work on that whole police brutality thing
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an 80-year-old white ex-ballet dancer who was mistaken for a black suspect in his 30s

Easy mistake. Anyone could have made it.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently doing ballet keeps you young.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Easily mistaken for a 30-year-old Black man.  The confusion is so obvious.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its an easy mistake as both were hatless.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is awful and not funny.  a tasing would be more evocative of modern dance than ballet.
*jazz hands*
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tale of Mr.Morton
Youtube CLV3eMvW73g
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see they upheld the professional standards of the metropolitan police service.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he was better than this guy:

Brain Donors
Youtube VOmKp0K6H18
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see US cops aren't the only comically inept unhinged vicious junkyard dogs in the world... I guess.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would seem police in the UK are as dumb as police in the U.S.
Or maybe it's a SWAT thing.....those wishing to join up are universally compensating......
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: See, police in London don't see color.

/Still need to work on that whole police brutality thing


They apparently see nothing but red....
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that they're still looking for the black guy but maybe they should have posted a picture of the old white guy.

/I'm fat and white
//please cancel me and my bad jokes
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Apparently doing ballet keeps you young.


Exercise, in general, does the job.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chief Supt Philip Ryan, of Scotland Yard's specialist firearms command: 'I am deeply sorry this terrible error occurred and I apologise wholeheartedly to Mr Morton'
.
What should follow is: " And to show how sorry I am, I have been fitted with a WiFi enabled GPS tracker / taser wired to my genitals. Mr. Morton has a WiFi remote and can randomly fire the taser up to 5 times at his pleasure."
 
northgrave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA:
"At least four police in full gear carrying machine guns were shining dazzling bright torches in my face, all shouting and screaming something unintelligible at me. They gave me no instructions, nothing."

I wonder what their training says. I understand this is in the UK, but you see to hear similar things when American police make these kinds of arrests - that the people on the receiving end are getting unintelligible or contradictory instructions yelled at them by multiple people. It seems like a recipe for disaster, as has played out in a number of high profile incidents.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

northgrave: FTA:
"At least four police in full gear carrying machine guns were shining dazzling bright torches in my face, all shouting and screaming something unintelligible at me. They gave me no instructions, nothing."

I wonder what their training says. I understand this is in the UK, but you see to hear similar things when American police make these kinds of arrests - that the people on the receiving end are getting unintelligible or contradictory instructions yelled at them by multiple people. It seems like a recipe for disaster, as has played out in a number of high profile incidents.


Their training is probably "pro-tip: if you yell contradictory instructions at him, at least one of you gets to take him down for resisting."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here in the States it's normally the other way around.  A 23 year old black man is a 40 something heavy set white man as far as the police are concerned.

Basically, cops are racist and incompetent.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A couple or three paragraphs say "sub-machine guns" and another one says "machine guns" , which is it?
 
