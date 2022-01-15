 Skip to content
 
(JSOnline)   Homicide victim during Milwaukee Burger King robbery was the inside man on the job   (jsonline.com) divider line
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well of course she was!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's one less person to split the money with
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paging the Coen brothers....please pick up the nearest courtesy phone.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ironing is delicious
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inside woman teenage girl.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule #1 of an inside job: kill the inside man so they don't squeal.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Inside woman teenage girl.


"phrasing"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The details in the complaint mark another wild turn in the investigation in the death of Harris-Brazell. It also alleged clearly what earlier court documents suggested: that Harris-Brazell was not shot by the robbery suspect but instead by a coworker who was not in on plans to stage a robbery and shot at the robbery suspect, inadvertently hitting and killing Harris-Brazell. The complaint said it does not appear that Edwards, the man carrying out the staged robbery, ever fired his gun.

LOL this would fit perfectly in a heist comedy. Also, I have no problem with any part of this.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultimate FAFO
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the guy who killed her was a good guy with a gun, except that he was a felon, which means he was a dirty criminal which makes him a bad guy with a gun despite the fact he behaved exactly like a good guy with a gun would have behaved?

If he was in a state that restored gun rights to felons, would that have made him a good guy again?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whereisyourgodnow.jpg
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! They should just did what some enterprising 'utes' did at our local Burger King. The place was burgled, and the cops determined that the burglars used the key to the place, that was always left under a flower planter nearby. How long this "key under the planter" security system had been in place wasn't explained, but it sounded like it had been there for a long, long time. No muss, no fuss!
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter who pulled the trigger. A death that occurs in the course of a robbery is murder by the perp.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will someone please explain to women that the giant fake eyelashes make them look like idiots. You know, like a public service announcement or something.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why so serious?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good. colluding with douche nozzles to do harm to others is a dick move. nothing of value was lost.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in gangsta paradise.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The other employee had a gun. Do you bonehead Americans get issued guns at birth or do you have to wait until you're 5 or something?
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Will someone please explain to women that the giant fake eyelashes make them look like idiots. You know, like a public service announcement or something.


I think you did. And I second.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The amount of money you could possibly get from robbing a Burger King is pathetic for the risk.
The amount of money available for theft from a Burger King is not worth using a gun to protect.

Fails all around.
 
olderbudnoweiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two people can keep a secret if one of them is dead.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The other employee had a gun. Do you bonehead Americans get issued guns at birth or do you have to wait until you're 5 or something?


Have you not watched "A Christmas Story"?

We were taken along on Thanksgiving target shoots (outside on winter farmland) once we could reliably behave for 2-3 hours; I think we actually got to hold a gun and pull the trigger (with an adult for bracing) in 2nd or 3rd grade.  A real gun, that is, not cap pistols or bb guns.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: The amount of money available for theft from a Burger King is not worth using a gun to protect.


When someone is pointing a gun at you complying is no guarantee he won't shoot you because he's a psychopath and/or a moron. See the widely-lamented Stanley "Tookie" Williams who murdered a convenience store employee who was laying face-down on the floor during a robbery. Sadly the governor of California ignored international pleas for clemency and poor Tookie was executed, yet another victim of America's inhumane justice system :-(
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So the guy who killed her was a good guy with a gun, except that he was a felon, which means he was a dirty criminal which makes him a bad guy with a gun despite the fact he behaved exactly like a good guy with a gun would have behaved?

If he was in a state that restored gun rights to felons, would that have made him a good guy again?


For the subset that loves that gunslinger ideal, it depends on if he is a "Real American" or "one of those people"
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Will someone please explain to women that the giant fake eyelashes make them look like idiots. You know, like a public service announcement or something.


Oh, no no no. You are not truly a woman until your eyelashes look like your eyes are being attacked by giant spiders.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chucknasty: good. colluding with douche nozzles to do harm to others is a dick move. nothing of value was lost.


User name checks out
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: The flame broiling is delicious


Fxt
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The other employee had a gun. Do you bonehead Americans get issued guns at birth or do you have to wait until you're 5 or something?


There are more guns than people in the U.S., but not everyone has one.  The numbers are bumped up by the folks who think they need 30 or 40 guns.  Unfortunately, guns seem particularly attractive to stupid and/or brutal people.
 
algman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klyukva: The details in the complaint mark another wild turn in the investigation in the death of Harris-Brazell. It also alleged clearly what earlier court documents suggested: that Harris-Brazell was not shot by the robbery suspect but instead by a coworker who was not in on plans to stage a robbery and shot at the robbery suspect, inadvertently hitting and killing Harris-Brazell. The complaint said it does not appear that Edwards, the man carrying out the staged robbery, ever fired his gun.

LOL this would fit perfectly in a heist comedy. Also, I have no problem with any part of this.


You'll have to work in a Mexican standoff if you want Tarantino attached to the project.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

special20: Cafe Threads: Inside woman teenage girl.

"phrasing"


Why don't you kick out the seat over there, Mr. Epstein.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It seems that the only proof we have that the deceased was in on the robbery is the say-so of the other two people involved. I think I'll wait until this all shakes out before I condemn the victim here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Will someone please explain to women that the giant fake eyelashes make them look like idiots. You know, like, mansplain it or something.


,
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
St. Peters:. How can I help your?
Former BK Cashier:. Can I enter Heaven? SP:. Naw.  It's nine am not eleven
FBKC: I said can I get in to Heaven?
SP: that's a number one, no mayo? How do you want to pay?
FBKC:. What?
SP: Number one no mayo? Can I upsize to large?
FBKC: can I talk to the manager?
SP: SIGH!   God to the front. God to the front.
God: How can I be of service?
FBKC:. I want to get in to Heaven!
SP: she never said anything about that.
God: it's the capped in the head murder girl.  It's on this screen, down here. Tap there and then wait cause the system's updating. And there.  Welcome to heaven.  And how would you like to pay?
FBKC: pay?
God: yes ma'am. I have to pay everyone a living wage. Streets of gold don't grow on trees.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: It seems that the only proof we have that the deceased was in on the robbery is the say-so of the other two people involved. I think I'll wait until this all shakes out before I condemn the victim here.


First off, the article was really poorly written.

But I read it as the victim was an innocent bystander. The shooter was another employee who hit the victim by mistake. The inside man was a third person altogether.

I might be wrong.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jimjays: zimbomba63: Will someone please explain to women that the giant fake eyelashes make them look like idiots. You know, like a public service announcement or something.

I think you did. And I second.


That and "duck face" selfies. Yeesh.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

algman: Klyukva: The details in the complaint mark another wild turn in the investigation in the death of Harris-Brazell. It also alleged clearly what earlier court documents suggested: that Harris-Brazell was not shot by the robbery suspect but instead by a coworker who was not in on plans to stage a robbery and shot at the robbery suspect, inadvertently hitting and killing Harris-Brazell. The complaint said it does not appear that Edwards, the man carrying out the staged robbery, ever fired his gun.

LOL this would fit perfectly in a heist comedy. Also, I have no problem with any part of this.

You'll have to work in a Mexican standoff if you want Tarantino attached to the project.


And instead of a Burger King, make it a shoe store.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The other employee had a gun. Do you bonehead Americans get issued guns at birth or do you have to wait until you're 5 or something?


Where I lived, it was age 5. It wouldn't be responsible to hand a newborn a loaded firearm.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: The amount of money you could possibly get from robbing a Burger King is pathetic for the risk.
The amount of money available for theft from a Burger King is not worth using a gun to protect.

Fails all around.


No amount of your employer's money is, ever.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whimofsteel: Russ1642: The other employee had a gun. Do you bonehead Americans get issued guns at birth or do you have to wait until you're 5 or something?

Have you not watched "A Christmas Story"?

We were taken along on Thanksgiving target shoots (outside on winter farmland) once we could reliably behave for 2-3 hours; I think we actually got to hold a gun and pull the trigger (with an adult for bracing) in 2nd or 3rd grade.  A real gun, that is, not cap pistols or bb guns.


Thanksgiving isn't in the winter
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She was off duty cause she glocked out.

Even I wouldn't make that joke. What do you mean, I just did?  Don't hit Add Comment...
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: It seems that the only proof we have that the deceased was in on the robbery is the say-so of the other two people involved. I think I'll wait until this all shakes out before I condemn the victim here.

First off, the article was really poorly written.

But I read it as the victim was an innocent bystander. The shooter was another employee who hit the victim by mistake. The inside man was a third person altogether.

I might be wrong.


Well, the article says:

"A Burger King employee told Milwaukee police that she, her father and Niesha Harris-Brazell were in on a plan to stage the robbery that led to the inadvertent shooting death of the 16-year-old cashier."

"It also offered no additional evidence that Harris-Brazell conspired with the other two, and only repeats their assertions to police she was in on it."

The victim is Niesha Harris-Brazell; the father/daughter team are accusing her of being part of the plot without providing any proof.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Klyukva: fuhfuhfuh: The amount of money available for theft from a Burger King is not worth using a gun to protect.

When someone is pointing a gun at you complying is no guarantee he won't shoot you because he's a psychopath and/or a moron. See the widely-lamented Stanley "Tookie" Williams who murdered a convenience store employee who was laying face-down on the floor during a robbery. Sadly the governor of California ignored international pleas for clemency and poor Tookie was executed, yet another victim of America's inhumane justice system :-(


Sadly? Either you are leaving something out or are upset about the cost of an execution
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She was off duty cause she glocked out.

Even I wouldn't make that joke. What do you mean, I just did?  Don't hit Add Comment...


I think a co-worker glocked her out...
 
drewogatory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Magnanimous_J: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: It seems that the only proof we have that the deceased was in on the robbery is the say-so of the other two people involved. I think I'll wait until this all shakes out before I condemn the victim here.

First off, the article was really poorly written.

But I read it as the victim was an innocent bystander. The shooter was another employee who hit the victim by mistake. The inside man was a third person altogether.

I might be wrong.

Well, the article says:

"A Burger King employee told Milwaukee police that she, her father and Niesha Harris-Brazell were in on a plan to stage the robbery that led to the inadvertent shooting death of the 16-year-old cashier."

"It also offered no additional evidence that Harris-Brazell conspired with the other two, and only repeats their assertions to police she was in on it."

The victim is Niesha Harris-Brazell; the father/daughter team are accusing her of being part of the plot without providing any proof.


I mean, it doesn't matter if she was an accomplice or not, I'm pretty sure they will still be on the hook for her death.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Will someone please explain to women that the giant fake eyelashes make them look like idiots. You know, like a public service announcement or something.


I'll give her a pass since she was 16, but after 21 a woman should know better.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"That's complete and utter bull (expletive)," she said. "In all actuality, my granddaughter didn't have to work. She had a grandmother that worked, a mother that worked, five aunties and one uncle that worked.

"My granddaughter didn't have to do nothing but save what she needed or what she wanted. We were trying to instill values in her."

So wait, what values exactly are you instilling in her when you say she did not need to work and everything would be given to her?
 
BigMax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So either girl 1 and her father robbed the Burger King where she worked and where her best friend was the cashier, or

Girl 2 was in on the plan with girl 1 and her father.

Either way, it is spectacular stupidity, risking lives and futures for a relatively small sum.
 
