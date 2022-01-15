 Skip to content
(Wilkes-Barre Times Leader)   Woman held on $20,000 bail because she refused to stop turning off the breaker switch for her neighbor's electricity, even after the door was screwed shut   (timesleader.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's definitely the center of the venn diagram between "Things we've thought about doing to a noisy neighbor" and "Things best left in the planning stages"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NANTICOKE - A woman was charged with endangering another person by turning off electrical service and furnace to an apartment.

There once was a woman from Nanticoke
Who turned off the juice of a neighbor bloke
So now she's in jail
Or perhaps out on bail
Either way, odds are that now she's broke.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was she vaccinated?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's definitely the center of the venn diagram between "Things we've thought about doing to a noisy neighbor" and "Things best left in the planning stages"


I've done it. Dude upstairs was playing Billy Joel's Greatest Hits on repeat for weeks. He was pissed, but it worked.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
2nd floor tenant should have set 1rst floor tenant on fire to stay warm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Somaticasual: That's definitely the center of the venn diagram between "Things we've thought about doing to a noisy neighbor" and "Things best left in the planning stages"


I've done it. Dude upstairs was playing Billy Joel's Greatest Hits on repeat for weeks. He was pissed, but it worked.

I like Billy Joel, but he got off easy.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Somaticasual: That's definitely the center of the venn diagram between "Things we've thought about doing to a noisy neighbor" and "Things best left in the planning stages"

I've done it. Dude upstairs was playing Billy Joel's Greatest Hits on repeat for weeks. He was pissed, but it worked.


Billy Joel is something that is best listened to on headphones, mainly so you don't punish other people with Billy Joel songs. I see no problem with your actions on this one.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Billy Joel is something that is best listened to on headphones, mainly so you don't punish other people with Billy Joel songs.


My neighbors listen to Billy Joel all the time... whether they want to or not!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: rummonkey: Billy Joel is something that is best listened to on headphones, mainly so you don't punish other people with Billy Joel songs.

My neighbors listen to Billy Joel all the time... whether they want to or not!


Billy Joel - We Didn't Start the Fire (Official Video)
Youtube eFTLKWw542g
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When your complaint is that you're being evicted and the police have told you to GTFO, you're probably not going to do as well in court as if you were trying to stop someone ceaselessly playing Billy Joel's music.
 
