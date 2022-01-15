 Skip to content
 
(Some shutter-bug)   More B/W pics of 70s NYC taken by some teenage mook. 'Hey, I'm adjusting my aperture here'   (flashbak.com)
22
2 hours ago  
I remember going in to NYC in the late 70s & early 80s. It was so dirty and dangerous that it was exciting.
Now Time Square just feels like an outdoor mall.
 
2 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
2 hours ago  
I have a ton of B&W negatives, and not a few color slides, from about that time. Mostly photos of trains. I need to get a scanner and start digitizing them.
 
1 hour ago  
Fuhgeddaboutit.
 
37 minutes ago  
That's what I love about Fark: Always the developing news stories.
 
35 minutes ago  
"I'll shine your ISO!"
 
34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I remember going in to NYC in the late 70s & early 80s. It was so dirty and dangerous that it was exciting.
Now Time Square just feels like an outdoor mall.


That's what it is.  With clouds of pot smoke.
 
29 minutes ago  
I'll bet those "Female Wanted" T-shirts really pulled in the babes.
 
29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I have a ton of B&W negatives, and not a few color slides, from about that time. Mostly photos of trains. I need to get a scanner and start digitizing them.


Be prepared to spend the rest of your life at it.
I spent an entire winter just scanning a batch for my Class of 1970 high school reunion.
 
28 minutes ago  
Why so cynical?  Lots of what I call "sociology" in those pics. Cities weren't paradise in the 70s and those pics show it.
 
22 minutes ago  
Kind of neat, until the insufferable ending, "Let me explain: This is when a camera meant more. People were 'speaking" to the future by acting like a fool."

Nice way to put your own experience on a pedestal while denigrating the experience of more recent generations.
 
15 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet those "Female Wanted" T-shirts really pulled in the babes.


They must have had a ton of safe spaces for the snowflakes to hide.

Oh, that's right. They didn't.

That cafeteria pic looks like a bunch of adults instead of precious children.

fark your masks.
 
15 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Unobtanium: I have a ton of B&W negatives, and not a few color slides, from about that time. Mostly photos of trains. I need to get a scanner and start digitizing them.

Be prepared to spend the rest of your life at it.
I spent an entire winter just scanning a batch for my Class of 1970 high school reunion.


Back around 2000 I got my father a slide digitizer.  He has thousands of slides.  It took him 10 seconds to digitize the slide, then 15 minutes adjusting the digital image (the original slide wasn't "good enough").  He gave up after that.

Sounds like I should get an even more automated one and just run them all through (soon).  Let him have a slideshow on a disk (or more likely just scroll through them on a DVD).  About the only things he can remember nowadays.  Pretty sure having someone other than the photographer doing the digitization is the only way to get it done.
 
15 minutes ago  
My pics of NYC in the 70s are in color. Now if I can only find those slides.
 
14 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Kind of neat, until the insufferable ending, "Let me explain: This is when a camera meant more. People were 'speaking" to the future by acting like a fool."

Nice way to put your own experience on a pedestal while denigrating the experience of more recent generations.


I think he just means cameras were kind of a bigger deal back then. You didn't have a camera on everything with nearly endless photos available.

This guy died in 2014 in his 50s. I always like to know how people died young so I can avoid going to same way. That's actually an evolutionary thing but I articulate it.
 
10 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: edmo: I'll bet those "Female Wanted" T-shirts really pulled in the babes.

They must have had a ton of safe spaces for the snowflakes to hide.

Oh, that's right. They didn't.

That cafeteria pic looks like a bunch of adults instead of precious children.


None of them are staring into an iPhone.
 
6 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet those "Female Wanted" T-shirts really pulled in the babes.


I suppose they thought it wouldn't hurt to advertise.
 
6 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: He has thousands of slides.


95% of which are complete garbage. Go through them, select the ones that are important and digitize them. Leave the rest. Does anyone really care about the 300th photo of his cat from 1985?
 
5 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: StoPPeRmobile: edmo: I'll bet those "Female Wanted" T-shirts really pulled in the babes.

They must have had a ton of safe spaces for the snowflakes to hide.

Oh, that's right. They didn't.

That cafeteria pic looks like a bunch of adults instead of precious children.

None of them are staring into an iPhone.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Yeah, people knew the great social value of staring into one of these back then!
 
4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I remember going in to NYC in the late 70s & early 80s. It was so dirty and dangerous that it was exciting.
Now Time Square just feels like an outdoor mall.


It was dirty, dangerous and was home to an incredibly vibrant, creative art and music scene. I don't think that's entirely coincidental.
 
1 minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: Kind of neat, until the insufferable ending, "Let me explain: This is when a camera meant more. People were 'speaking" to the future by acting like a fool."

Nice way to put your own experience on a pedestal while denigrating the experience of more recent generations.


Shut up.
 
