 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vintage Everyday)   Mid-century romance - alternately, the courtin' days of some of us oldsters back when we were young & pretty   (vintag.es) divider line
20
    More: Sappy, Roman Empire, Middle Ages, French language, Ancient Rome, Latin word Romanus, Europe, Latin, specific type of Latin speech  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 1:02 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to swipe right or left on postcards?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, rich white folks are so cute!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Time traveling Dave Grohl is finally busted
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dear god she can't sing for shiat
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm gonna show you what Rickroll really means
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Back before everybody decided they needed to be tattooed and pierced like circus freaks.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was never pretty.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Back before everybody decided they needed to be tattooed and pierced like circus freaks.


It's ok gramps Matlock will be on in 15 minutes
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Back before everybody decided they needed to be tattooed and pierced like circus freaks.


I am not a fan, but they're not hurting me.  On the other hand, I do love that for most tattooed people it's a fashion trend and they're trying to be individuals by imitating everyone else.  Especially the people who pick 'em out of a book.

I don't pretend my lack of tats makes me a wolf, but dear god most of those idiots are sheep and they don't even know it.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those all look like stock photos, not reality
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder how many same-sex ones they have!

... oh.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Back before everybody decided they needed to be tattooed and pierced like circus freaks.


Wow, dude.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those look like pics taken for Protestant Sex Education pamphlets.

In my mind, I'm contrasting those with a National Lampoon Goofus and Gallant cartoon about "head". So, just pause for a second to imagine the worst. [5 second pause] Pretty funny stuff, eh?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These are all adverts, catalog shots.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing says romance like choking out your girlfriend. I think she might be dead.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB: I was 12 and my step-dad was a full 60 years older than me and grew up during the great depression. He said to me "berylman, when you gonna start courtin'?" It was the folksiest old-timey thing I'd ever heard. wtf. Later on he tried to impart his dating wisdom which was just laughably out of touch
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Nothing says romance like choking out your girlfriend. I think she might be dead.

[Fark user image 425x603]

C'est pour le petit mort.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Nothing says romance like choking out your girlfriend. I think she might be dead.
[Fark user image image 425x603]


Mid-century chiropractor
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hold this - I gotta wipe the hair grease off my face
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now don't look while I tinkle..... tee-hee
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.