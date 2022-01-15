 Skip to content
(Metro)   Here's what everyone else will be naming their kids this year   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Wadded Beef
‘’ 3 hours ago  
16. Maverick

34. Goose.
 
downstairs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Noah
2. Liam

Really, UK tabloid, really?
 
ArkAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably gonna be a lot fewer Daenerys and Khaleesi
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
14 of the 20 girls names all end with an "a"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
recently saw a class roster with a "Z-Jay" as the first name.

/doubt it was pronounced "Z-dash-Jay"
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who the hell is naming their kid Maverick?!?

I want names.  Last names.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NSFW

Ted (6/10) Movie CLIP - White Trash Names (2012) HD
Youtube 04uN57jOg-Q
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Covidia
Pfizerian
Moderna-Ann
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Who the hell is naming their kid Maverick?!?

I want names.  Last names.


possibly the same people who name their dog Indiana.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok so, same thing as the last 15 years.  Got it.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Who the hell is naming their kid Maverick?!?

I want names.  Last names.


Fark user image
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know why, but the name Grayson just kills me. Nails on a chalkboard level of annoyance.
(Apologies to anyone named Grayson )
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In or around 2000 a friend of mine worked at a daycare place that had three kids named Anakin.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stripper names for girls and biblical names for boys.
 
IDisME
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't know why, but the name Grayson just kills me. Nails on a chalkboard level of annoyance.
(Apologies to anyone named Grayson )


Fark user image
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Donald, Ivanka, Imerica?
 
otiosa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In before Big McLargehuge
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Children should be named after versions of Microsoft Windows or Android OS.  People would be able to determine their age without knowing it.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Omicron
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Covidia
Pfizerian
Moderna-Ann


Jayannjay
 
grokca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IDisME: RoboZombie: I don't know why, but the name Grayson just kills me. Nails on a chalkboard level of annoyance.
(Apologies to anyone named Grayson )

[Fark user image 800x1192]


They apologized, don't be a Dick.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't know why, but the name Grayson just kills me. Nails on a chalkboard level of annoyance.
(Apologies to anyone named Grayson )


If it hadn't-a been for Grayson, I'd-a been in Tennessee.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm relieved that Nevaeh isn't on there.

/dreadful name
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a concept where names originate with the upper class, then are picked up by celebrities and upper-middle class, then middle class, then the rest. By the time they get to the middle class, the upper class has moved on.  5 years later, they're now redneck/stripper names, and the trend originators have moved on for a decade or more.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Karen?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Name kids for prescription drugs. Those are nearly always gentle, poetic names, despite the scam that puts them in front of our eyeballs on prime-time TV.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't know why, but the name Grayson just kills me. Nails on a chalkboard level of annoyance.
(Apologies to anyone named Grayson )


In the UK the only associations I'm aware of are Larry Grayson (camp elderly TV presenter who died years ago) and artist Grayson Perry, who generally dresses in traditionally female clothes. Not sure where this came from as a popular first name.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You test a name by saying it in two ways and determining which is the most appropriate usage:

"This year's Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to (name)."
then
"Gentlemen!! Now appearing on the MAIN STAGE! Put your boners together for (name)!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alex10294: There's a concept where names originate with the upper class, then are picked up by celebrities and upper-middle class, then middle class, then the rest. By the time they get to the middle class, the upper class has moved on.  5 years later, they're now redneck/stripper names, and the trend originators have moved on for a decade or more.


I heard of another concept where people throw silverware up in the air, and name their children after the sound it makes.

But that's not true either.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dp3
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Who the hell is naming their kid Maverick?!?

I want names.  Last names.


I was once out and about and heard this lady screaming out of control "Maverick! Come here Maverick! NO STOP DOING THAT! COME. HERE!"

...I thought she was calling her dog. Nope. 5-year old child with no boundaries.

/Nominative determinism is still a thing.
 
