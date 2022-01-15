 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The last helicopter leaves Saigon February 02, 2022   (wsws.org) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pandemic's over.  Moose out front should've told you.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Pandemic's over.  Moose out front should've told you.


Tell that to one of my coworkers, whose mom died from C19 yesterday.....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Sin_City_Superhero: Pandemic's over.  Moose out front should've told you.

Tell that to one of my coworkers, whose mom died from C19 yesterday.....


I might add she was vaccinated
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get it and I don't get it.

On one hand we are moving from pandemic to endemic. Hospitals report flu statistics on a weekly or monthly basis, not daily.

On the other hand, we aren't done with Covid yet. If another variant arises, we won't have the trendlines to compare severity.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I get it and I don't get it.

On one hand we are moving from pandemic to endemic. Hospitals report flu statistics on a weekly or monthly basis, not daily.

On the other hand, we aren't done with Covid yet. If another variant arises, we won't have the trendlines to compare severity.


It's not politically beneficient for either party anyore to report them daily.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics. All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another "fark it" milestone is reached in the pandemic.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to work, serfs!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID is no longer a pandemic. This shiat is endemic now. We had our chance to end this. And we refused to Look Up.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Midterm elections are looming. Need to suppress anything that will damage Biden's polls or Congressional Democrats' re-election chances.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.


Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Souperbowl
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.


We had an actual border crisis?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of like them saying, "You know, reporting the number of casualties in the war is getting to be such a bummer every week.  It's such a downer that we're not gonna do it anymore.  You'll find out when you get the letter about your son; nobody else needs to know.  And if you don't get the letter, well, you'll find out when he doesn't come home."
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Sin_City_Superhero: Pandemic's over.  Moose out front should've told you.

Tell that to one of my coworkers, whose mom died from C19 yesterday.....

I might add she was vaccinated


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's like the old saying it's a case of mind over matter. Don't mind it don't matter.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because honestly the daily number sucks currently. The data already shows a lot of people in the hospital WITH Covid are not there soley because of Covid.

Infection numbers are important, capacity is very important.

Who died because of covid, or partially because of covid but there number was pretty much up anyway, or just fell off a roof and had covid is interesting, and important, but not helpful to anything other than letting people twist the numbers.
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Big Guy needs his cut so people have to get back to work.
Can't have the news of people dying interfering with that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does this mean Ann-Margret is not coming?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This terrifies me. Far more than anything the numbers could have told.

Governments generally only stop publishing statistics when the numbers are so bad no amount of manipulation will make them look good. This is how Maduro and Mugabe responded to their countries' hyperinflation. This is how East Berlin dealt with suicide rates in the GDR.

Okay, I'm being unfair---to East Berlin. East Berlin still collected the statistics. They were just classified.

Excess deaths from COVID-19 will still show up in 2020, 2021 and 2022 vital statistics. Or does the Census Bureau plan to stop publishing those?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: COVID is no longer a pandemic. This shiat is endemic now. We had our chance to end this. And we refused to Look Up.


https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dsepd/ss197​8​/lesson1/section11.html

While some diseases are so rare in a given population that a single case warrants an epidemiologic investigation (e.g., rabies, plague, polio), other diseases occur more commonly so that only deviations from the norm warrant investigation. Sporadic refers to a disease that occurs infrequently and irregularly. Endemic refers to the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area. Hyperendemic refers to persistent, high levels of disease occurrence.

Occasionally, the amount of disease in a community rises above the expected level. Epidemic refers to an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area. Outbreak carries the same definition of epidemic, but is often used for a more limited geographic area. Cluster refers to an aggregation of cases grouped in place and time that are suspected to be greater than the number expected, even though the expected number may not be known. Pandemic refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.

At the moment, COVID qualifies as both "[hyper]endemic" and "pandemic". The hope is that it will step down to merely "endemic" after the Omicron wave burns itself out and leaves the survivors with at least some short-term immunity against new variants, but that has not happened yet.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?


Harris thought so. She was so worried about it she told everyone to stay home. But then the news lost interest and a few weeks passed, so yeah, for the average American it's like it never happened.

How's your Brawndo, by the way? I left mine out all night and now it's all flat or something. You think they'd put a warning on the label about that.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I get it and I don't get it.

On one hand we are moving from pandemic to endemic. Hospitals report flu statistics on a weekly or monthly basis, not daily.

On the other hand, we aren't done with Covid yet. If another variant arises, we won't have the trendlines to compare severity.


You "get it" because you're a Biden bootlicker. There is no reason to end reporting of deaths until case counts collapse.

Also, how disgusting is it that the administration has been obsessing over Jan 6 and then release this information on that day? Coincidence? I think not.

Trump may have been crude, mean, and a bore but he's not a total piece of shiat like "that's racist" Biden. Seriously f this guy sideways with a rusty knife.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?


Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: GardenWeasel: I get it and I don't get it.

On one hand we are moving from pandemic to endemic. Hospitals report flu statistics on a weekly or monthly basis, not daily.

On the other hand, we aren't done with Covid yet. If another variant arises, we won't have the trendlines to compare severity.

You "get it" because you're a Biden bootlicker. There is no reason to end reporting of deaths until case counts collapse.

Also, how disgusting is it that the administration has been obsessing over Jan 6 and then release this information on that day? Coincidence? I think not.

Trump may have been crude, mean, and a bore but he's not a total piece of shiat like "that's racist" Biden. Seriously f this guy sideways with a rusty knife.


For a guy who touts ivermectin you're suddenly taking such a strong interest in public health. Curious.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.


Narrator: Nothing actually changed.
 
Azz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.

Narrator: Nothing actually changed.


Also Narrator: pants pissing conservatives invented yet another boogeyman as a tool they use to scare their dumb base and called it, GASP! B0rDer crisis!!!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Azz: EdgeRunner: bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.

Narrator: Nothing actually changed.

Also Narrator: pants pissing conservatives invented yet another boogeyman as a tool they use to scare their dumb base and called it, GASP! B0rDer crisis!!!


Wow this feels like the poltab escaped to the main tab.
The "border crisis " is no less real then the voting crisis Biden made a speech about in Georgia.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
COVID data obfuscation for political gain is bipartisan

You'll get over it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's some actual reporting on the subject in case anybody still cares about facts and professionalism in public health

https://bangordailynews.com/2022/01/1​5​/news/nation/a-shift-away-from-daily-c​ovid-case-counts-has-begun-joam40zk0w/​

The most familiar indicator of COVID-19's inexorable nationwide spread-daily state and local case counts-may be on the way out.

Instead, public health officials are considering a shift from increasingly inaccurate case data to numbers they say better represent the effect of the disease on the community and the health care system: COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Omicron case counts are shattering all previous COVID-19 records. But the numbers don't carry the same weight they used to. State and local health departments are preparing to explain that to the public and start reporting more meaningful data on the virus.

...

As cases of omicron mushroom, it's becoming increasingly likely that hospital patients will test positive for the virus upon admission or become infected while in the hospital, said Eili Klein, an epidemiologist and associate professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Even before omicron became dominant, studies showed that roughly half of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 were there for other reasons. Still, their COVID-19 infections likely affected their health outcomes and the length of time they stayed in the hospital, Klein said, and it certainly meant the hospital had to expend additional resources to treat them.

It's not easy to unspool COVID-19 hospitalization data, he said. "There's a large gray area that's difficult to determine in real time."

Klein and other experts argue that use of intensive care is a better measure of the virus' health burden.

"In Maryland, for example, hospitalizations are at an all-time high right now," Klein said, "but use of intensive care is not." Last year during the delta surge, hospitalizations in the state were much lower than they are now, but almost every patient was very sick.

"As we move forward, there needs to be some decisions about how we adjust our reporting," Klein said. "Do we go to weekly reports, separate people admitted for COVID as opposed to those with COVID? It depends on how we plan to treat people who test positive but aren't sick.

"Do we quarantine them? Maybe we stop doing that. We don't quarantine people who have the flu."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So "we give up" has become the national motto.
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would they do this?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: bobbyjoebobby: GardenWeasel: I get it and I don't get it.

On one hand we are moving from pandemic to endemic. Hospitals report flu statistics on a weekly or monthly basis, not daily.

On the other hand, we aren't done with Covid yet. If another variant arises, we won't have the trendlines to compare severity.

You "get it" because you're a Biden bootlicker. There is no reason to end reporting of deaths until case counts collapse.

Also, how disgusting is it that the administration has been obsessing over Jan 6 and then release this information on that day? Coincidence? I think not.

Trump may have been crude, mean, and a bore but he's not a total piece of shiat like "that's racist" Biden. Seriously f this guy sideways with a rusty knife.

For a guy who touts ivermectin you're suddenly taking such a strong interest in public health. Curious.


Huh? Horse drugs are silly for covid.

I'm vaccinated and my booster is next Friday. Waited so high risk folks could get theirs first. I've always advocated a rational approach to COVID based on the data available and each individuals risk tolerance.

One thing Trump did right is operation warp speed. We should all be thankful for that. Never voted for the clown.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.

Narrator: Nothing actually changed.


Yup. Theater.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?


This.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Azz: EdgeRunner: bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.

Narrator: Nothing actually changed.

Also Narrator: pants pissing conservatives invented yet another boogeyman as a tool they use to scare their dumb base and called it, GASP! B0rDer crisis!!!


AOC is a conservative raging about the cage crisis and kids being ripped from their families? Interesting.

Maybe we need a border policy so people can legally enter and work. Sure beats coyotes and kids drowning in the Rio. Why isn't Biden fixing the problems we had during Trump? (Rhetorical ?)
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: COVID is no longer a pandemic. This shiat is endemic now. We had our chance to end this. And we refused to Look Up.


Just 2 more weeks to flatten the curve.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Harris thought so. She was so worried about it she told everyone to stay home. But then the news lost interest and a few weeks passed, so yeah, for the average American it's like it never happened.

How's your Brawndo, by the way? I left mine out all night and now it's all flat or something. You think they'd put a warning on the label about that.


Wat? The fake border crisis was so bad we were all supposed to stay home? How does that help the border?
 
Azz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Azz: EdgeRunner: bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.

Narrator: Nothing actually changed.

Also Narrator: pants pissing conservatives invented yet another boogeyman as a tool they use to scare their dumb base and called it, GASP! B0rDer crisis!!!

AOC is a conservative raging about the cage crisis and kids being ripped from their families? Interesting.

Maybe we need a border policy so people can legally enter and work. Sure beats coyotes and kids drowning in the Rio. Why isn't Biden fixing the problems we had during Trump? (Rhetorical ?)


Let's not pretend farker doesn't use the B0rDer CrisiS!!! to inject a nightly dose of froth and scare into the bloodstream of the brainless sheep that watch him. He doesn't do it so often now but if you had a pulse you'd know it was a nightly bulletin right before the 2018 midterms. OmGz THE CARAVAN!!! Run!!! They are coming!!!!

And after? Crickets

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/translation : suck it
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: bobbyjoebobby: GardenWeasel: I get it and I don't get it.

On one hand we are moving from pandemic to endemic. Hospitals report flu statistics on a weekly or monthly basis, not daily.

On the other hand, we aren't done with Covid yet. If another variant arises, we won't have the trendlines to compare severity.

You "get it" because you're a Biden bootlicker. There is no reason to end reporting of deaths until case counts collapse.

Also, how disgusting is it that the administration has been obsessing over Jan 6 and then release this information on that day? Coincidence? I think not.

Trump may have been crude, mean, and a bore but he's not a total piece of shiat like "that's racist" Biden. Seriously f this guy sideways with a rusty knife.

For a guy who touts ivermectin you're suddenly taking such a strong interest in public health. Curious.


What exactly is the correct "treatment"?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Southern-Fried Sister farker states are going to lie or not report at all.  Why give them ammunition for bullshiat comparisons? There is a new metric in town anyways: states with overwhelmed hospitals and no ICU capacity.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So "we give up" has become the national motto.


No, it's campaign/election season.....
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Azz: bobbyjoebobby: Azz: EdgeRunner: bobbyjoebobby: Theeng: EdgeRunner: edmo: A number of states are not reporting useful information because politics.

All that means is the situation is far worse than Uncle Sam can determine wants us to admit to ourselves.

Biden doesn't want a new round of shutdowns because it wouldn't look good for him politically or economically. Almost every elected official has started following DeSantis's playbook, but some would prefer you didn't notice.

Border crisis is all good, too. No need to ask about that anymore, either.

We had an actual border crisis?

Yes during Trump. AOC was there crying. She fixed it though.

Narrator: Nothing actually changed.

Also Narrator: pants pissing conservatives invented yet another boogeyman as a tool they use to scare their dumb base and called it, GASP! B0rDer crisis!!!

AOC is a conservative raging about the cage crisis and kids being ripped from their families? Interesting.

Maybe we need a border policy so people can legally enter and work. Sure beats coyotes and kids drowning in the Rio. Why isn't Biden fixing the problems we had during Trump? (Rhetorical ?)

Let's not pretend farker doesn't use the B0rDer CrisiS!!! to inject a nightly dose of froth and scare into the bloodstream of the brainless sheep that watch him. He doesn't do it so often now but if you had a pulse you'd know it was a nightly bulletin right before the 2018 midterms. OmGz THE CARAVAN!!! Run!!! They are coming!!!!

And after? Crickets

[Fark user image image 425x212]
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/translation : suck it


Had a patient recently that always had Fox cable channel on. The fake border crisis was a staple of I think every "news" hour.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Gyrfalcon: So "we give up" has become the national motto.

No, it's campaign/election season.....


Well....almost the same thing.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why would they do this?


Midterm elections are coming up.
 
