(Fox 13 Memphis)   This almost makes it worth getting stranded in Kentucky. Almost   (fox13memphis.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. There's nothing in Kentucky that isn't just as good if not better somewhere else. This is not limited to whatever is in the article I DNFR.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$50,000 is not a lot of money. But for $50,000 you can probably live like a king in Kentucky. But who'd want to be King of Kentucky?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that, maybe, it was just a coincidence.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flamark: $50,000 is not a lot of money. But for $50,000 you can probably live like a king in Kentucky. But who'd want to be King of Kentucky?


Drew?
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

flamark: $50,000 is not a lot of money. But for $50,000 you can probably live like a king in Kentucky. But who'd want to be King of Kentucky?


A damn hell ass king, that's who.

I'd go to Kentucky for 50 grand.  I've driven thru it for less.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flamark: $50,000 is not a lot of money. But for $50,000 you can probably live like a king in Kentucky. But who'd want to be King of Kentucky?


Drew?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cincinnati is located in Almost Kentucky.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Woodford Reserve is giving away free bourbon?
Oh, a lottery ticket?  No thanks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now some poor resident is going to have to hold off on that trailer expansion.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not even if it is in a wet county, of which there are very few in Kentucky.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Cincinnati is located in Almost Kentucky.


After graduating from Penn State, my parents fled PA. like their hair was on fire.

/Pennsyltuckey is a type of Tuckey.
 
