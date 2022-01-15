 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   All I wanted was bbq sauce, and he wouldn't give it to me   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Fast food, wrong place, 16-year-old Brian Durham Jr., McDonald's, Barbecue sauce, wrong time, Durham Sr., Spanish speakers  
34 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life in prison.
And you get to smell BBQ sauce one day a month.
But never eat it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"He's very lucky to be alive right now due to the fact that he was in a confrontation that wasn't for him, and the bullet went through his head. It actually went through and came out the other,"

Whew. Good thing there wasn't anything important in there.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a pepsi....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought the Fark headline was making a funny.  But... no.  This was actually a shooting over barbecue sauce.

/Now, I'm depressed.
//And hungry for some saucy nuggs.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't get some fast food places and their reluctance to give out dipping sauces. They add fist fills of ketchup packets to your bag whether you ask for them or not, but pitch a fit if you ask for an extra BBQ or honey mustard.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because the BBQ in prison will be so good that he'd what?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get some fast food places and their reluctance to give out dipping sauces. They add fist fills of ketchup packets to your bag whether you ask for them or not, but pitch a fit if you ask for an extra BBQ or honey mustard.


So the kid deserved it.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A teenage worker was hurt after being shot in the head [...]

Ya think?
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

heymonkees: A teenage worker was hurt after being shot in the head [...]

Ya think?


That'll do it.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least it wasn't a pepsi....


That's the joke.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You really don't want to know what people from D.C and Chicago would do to you if you skimp out on Mumbo/Mild sauce.
 
tzarro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least it wasn't a pepsi....


Came here to read this...
 
Rennisa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a coward, I hope he gets a life time of that jail house special sauce.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get some fast food places and their reluctance to give out dipping sauces. They add fist fills of ketchup packets to your bag whether you ask for them or not, but pitch a fit if you ask for an extra BBQ or honey mustard.


I don't know where ya'll live, but here in PA if you politely ask for extra sauce when making your order whether it be McDonalds, Wendy's, Popeyes, Chikfila, etc (just naming the few I've done this with off the top of my head) I've never had an issue getting an overabundance of sauce and I am a hog when it comes to those sauces.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So he shot somebody.  But he still didn't get extra sauce.

Does nonproductive rage really feel that good?
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I used to live in fear that crazy politicians would nuke the planet to oblivion at any time. In recent years I've come to think that would probably be best for the rest of the universe that intelligent life might have a chance to develop elsewhere.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: So he shot somebody.  But he still didn't get extra sauce.

Does nonproductive rage really feel that good?


Probably not, but the reproductive rage of his cell mates will surely produce all the extra sauce he could ever require and them some.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get some fast food places and their reluctance to give out dipping sauces. They add fist fills of ketchup packets to your bag whether you ask for them or not, but pitch a fit if you ask for an extra BBQ or honey mustard.


"Let's serve the blandest possible food where the overwhelming flavor note is 'salt' and then get mad when people ask for a condiment to give it some actual flavor."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Zuck?

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"This was a miracle today, 'cause my son ain't supposed to be standing."

I reckon he wasn't supposed to be shot either, but here we all are. I truly do not understand miracles.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records - Official Music Video
Youtube LoF_a0-7xVQ
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rennisa: ReapTheChaos: I don't get some fast food places and their reluctance to give out dipping sauces. They add fist fills of ketchup packets to your bag whether you ask for them or not, but pitch a fit if you ask for an extra BBQ or honey mustard.

I don't know where ya'll live, but here in PA if you politely ask for extra sauce when making your order whether it be McDonalds, Wendy's, Popeyes, Chikfila, etc (just naming the few I've done this with off the top of my head) I've never had an issue getting an overabundance of sauce and I am a hog when it comes to those sauces.


Well most places give extra if you ask for it but years ago they started to put less in bags because of the cost. So just corporate and franchises trying to save a few cents
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Poor kid. Too bad a good guy with a gun wasn't there to end this POS and save us some money.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gun nuts will use the results of this incident to deny that there is a gun problem in the US.

To them, a wounding is is less consequence than a gun death.

"Shot through the head?  He's fine!"
 
Rennisa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "This was a miracle today, 'cause my son ain't supposed to be standing."

I reckon he wasn't supposed to be shot either, but here we all are. I truly do not understand miracles.


The "miracle" here is that tissue resistant plankton named Theotis who should have never been born didn't remove someone else from this earth that deserves to be here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
"I WANT THAT SAUCE!"
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rennisa: ReapTheChaos: I don't get some fast food places and their reluctance to give out dipping sauces. They add fist fills of ketchup packets to your bag whether you ask for them or not, but pitch a fit if you ask for an extra BBQ or honey mustard.

I don't know where ya'll live, but here in PA if you politely ask for extra sauce when making your order whether it be McDonalds, Wendy's, Popeyes, Chikfila, etc (just naming the few I've done this with off the top of my head) I've never had an issue getting an overabundance of sauce and I am a hog when it comes to those sauces.


No shiat.  Just ask nicely and they'll give you damn near anything.  How hard is it to be nice?  FFS.  "Would you like zesty sauce with that?"  "Oh, could I get ranch instead?"  Boom!  Handful of ranch.  And a pack of zesty sauce because she'd already grabbed it.  Unless you happened to ask the regional manager, no1curr.  It's not worth the hassle of ringing you up for 15 cents.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 320x180]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image 320x180]


Ohhhhhhh  * seconds off.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was hurt after being shot in the head. And he wasn't even supposed to be there that day.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image 320x180]


bring the A game, son
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Should have gone to Burger King
hookagency.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Singleballtheory: "This was a miracle today, 'cause my son ain't supposed to be standing."

I reckon he wasn't supposed to be shot either, but here we all are. I truly do not understand miracles.


That's like the difference between my grandpa and my grandma.  My grandma was so grateful when her breast cancer went into remission.  My grandpa wanted to know what kind of farked up god gave that wonderful woman cancer in the first place.
 
