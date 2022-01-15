 Skip to content
(Some Nerd)   It seems like a silly game until you look up realize how much time you just spent on it   (looptap.vasanthv.com)
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
letsa just bump that old refresh rate to 200hz real quick...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to give more points if you can land multiple clicks within a short window
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 6, then 3, then quit.  Hand eye coordination isn't my thing these days.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a silly game
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be much more evil if it had a countdown timer between taps.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh...I've played stupider games.

/Wordle, for instance
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "what is Fark? For $200"
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought it was a new kind of Captcha. I'm not a bot, honest.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'll take "what is Fark? For $200"


Babby don't hurt me, don't hurt me... no more
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SalmonberryPie: At first I thought it was a new kind of Captcha. I'm not a bot, honest.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol clickeyvirus
nice try vern
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SalmonberryPie: At first I thought it was a new kind of Captcha. I'm not a bot, honest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Your only real challenger is your own impatience.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Interesting. Your only real challenger is your own impatience.

Also:

[Fark user image 375x336]


... nice
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AgentKGB: SalmonberryPie: At first I thought it was a new kind of Captcha. I'm not a bot, honest.

[i.imgur.com image 460x665]


Highest accolade time: that made my wife laugh from across the room.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxette
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We truly are living in the future.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't waste time on silly games. I'm too busy trying to improve my marksmanship in PUBG Mobile.
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x319]


Gods that was such a stupid episode.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I can't waste time on silly games. I'm too busy trying to improve my marksmanship in PUBG Mobile.


At least we know your priority is posting that tidbit on Fark.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I cheated and still didn't win
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Really?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmmmm. Maybe I shouldn't have had that fourth cup of coffee this morning ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark this game.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
187. The teleporting ball threw me off.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Discordulator: 187. The teleporting ball threw me off.


Wait, what? Best I could do was 29.

I suck at phone games.

But give me an 80s video arcade game and watch out.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: It is a silly game


What, would you rather be MARCHING up and down the SQUARE!!!???
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Cyber Duck: It is a silly game

What, would you rather be MARCHING up and down the SQUARE!!!???


I've got a nice book I'd like to read...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do not play this game for extended periods of time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Fark this game.
[Fark user image 425x566]


use more lotion
 
Krieghund
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I got 6, then 3, then quit.  Hand eye coordination isn't my thing these days.


Read that as "hand job coordination  isn't  your thing these days"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Gail the Snail giving Hwang a Handy under the Table
Youtube qNGyDTDAZIY
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: SalmonberryPie: At first I thought it was a new kind of Captcha. I'm not a bot, honest.

[i.imgur.com image 460x665]


Apparently I AM a bot.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PirateKing: endosymbiont: Cyber Duck: It is a silly game

What, would you rather be MARCHING up and down the SQUARE!!!???

I've got a nice book I'd like to read...


Right, then, off you go.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's a good time-waster that I used to play all the time.
https://kbhgames.com/game/throw-paper​
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

endosymbiont: PirateKing: endosymbiont: Cyber Duck: It is a silly game

What, would you rather be MARCHING up and down the SQUARE!!!???

I've got a nice book I'd like to read...

Right, then, off you go.


Stop this silliness!  You, over there!  You're needed for the next sketch.
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
