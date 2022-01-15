 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   There's always $10 million in the banana stand   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, government agency, Government, Agency, Drug addiction, pallets of bananas, officers, work, communities  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 8:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Party cancelled at Downing Strret.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't eat many bananas, have never been a fan of flea markets. But I might have to explore a few flea markets and pick up a couple banana stands.

The odds of striking it rich through that process are probably better than those of winning the lottery.

(I drop $10 on tickets every few months when a prize is astronomical but quit playing with any consistency when I read somewhere you are more likely to have a fatal accident on the way to buying a ticket than to actually win with your ticket.)
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is just lazy.  I thought by this point coke dealers would be 3D printing bananas out of cocaine.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why you use coffee.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Border Force officers found 103kg (227lb) of the Class A drug on 6 January while searching a vessel that had arrived at the Port of Southampton


103kg seems like an odd number, right? At the very least, cops took two... possibly 7.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.