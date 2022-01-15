 Skip to content
 
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Suspect in deadly hit-and-run tells police he chose not to stop because "he had a lot of money on him and didn't want to answer questions." Which is not at all suspicious   (cbs58.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's heard about civil asset forfeiture. I can understand being concerned about that. However, you really need to be concerned about human life more.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hit it big at Bingo that night?
 
