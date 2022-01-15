 Skip to content
Welcome to 2022
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn, I think the next set coming over the reef looked even bigger.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy shiat, you can see the shockwave from the eruption in the satellite imagery.

https://twitter.com/CyanideCN_/status​/​1482229110424289281
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sshiiiiiiaaaattt. Good link
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

This appears to be absolutely massive
https://twitter.com/_TheSeaning/statu​s​/1482230175806992391

More animations here
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/hung​a​-tonga-hunga-haapai-erupts-again
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is fine.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

This appears to be absolutely massive
https://twitter.com/_TheSeaning/status​/1482230175806992391

More animations here
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/hunga​-tonga-hunga-haapai-erupts-again


That's incredible. I hope there was some warning to get to high ground but I think the shock wave was probably a good indicator.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

This appears to be absolutely massive
https://twitter.com/_TheSeaning/status​/1482230175806992391

More animations here
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/hunga​-tonga-hunga-haapai-erupts-again


Oh that's going to effect global weather.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another one with lightning overlay
https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status​/​1482244036865912832?t=kAnS7-OyVzs4oYVy​8TZGrA&s=19
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

This appears to be absolutely massive
https://twitter.com/_TheSeaning/status​/1482230175806992391

More animations here
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/hunga​-tonga-hunga-haapai-erupts-again

Oh that's going to effect global weather.


I think it might. I don't know how this compares to Pinatubo. Guess we'll find out.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ash cloud is getting picked up and carried by upper level winds
https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status​/​1482247495019237378?t=QZlE-oRGeEHwNgpg​3lz1-A&s=19
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't even know where to begin with this one, from the guy doing a Madison Cawthorn impersonation to idiots with selfie sticks, it's just a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are we looking at another Boxing Day Tsunami here, or...?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

That is legendary!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

It looks smaller from what I've seen so far. I'm not a tsunami-ologist though.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
PSA: The name of the country is "Tonga", with an O.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hate to say it but this doesn't look good for Tonga.

All of the islands in the chain are under that ash cloud.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pressure wave detected in NZ
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, is volcanic ash in the atmosphere good or bad for global warming?

/asking for a friend
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The blast was heard 1,700mi away in Christchurch.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

It could provide a brief respite like Pinatubo did. Ash particulates block sunlight.

But it won't stop what's happening at all.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The initial images indicate a 400km+ wide umbrella cloud.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least this one *is* in fact East of Java.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love the smell of apocalypse in the morning.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apparently Sal Mineo wasn't worth the same font size as everyone else.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The satellite imagery out there is spectacular and terrifying.  Easy to forget that a volcano doesn't just suck on the ground in the area, it becomes a weather event as well.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't realize until reading a different article that it was an UNDER WATER eruption.  Somehow that makes it even scarier.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Earthquake in Indonesia, now this.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like Mother Nature went for the Habanero Enchilada Platter last night.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ewa is listening.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The imagery bega the question of why haven't we been using volcanos to stop hurricanes.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Because you use nukes, duh.
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2022 == 2020 also?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I've watched some images and this is absolutely insane!!! Poor Tonga!
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Came here for this - leaving satisfied.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Let's just say Frankenstein was invented due to su an event.

1816, the year without a summer.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: Didn't realize until reading a different article that it was an UNDER WATER eruption.  Somehow that makes it even scarier.


So are we sure that the islands are still there at all?

/That was huge
 
August11
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Let's just say Frankenstein was invented due to su an event.

1816, the year without a summer.


Any comparison yet to Krakatoa?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About an hour and a half after the erruption people all over New Zealand were reporting noise from it. Airports in Tonga are obviously closed, so any relief will have to go by ship.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tonga just a pawn in game of life.

/ got nuthin'
// Ts and Ps for the poor folks who live there
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yes they are.  I just spoke with someone there.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisispete: About an hour and a half after the erruption people all over New Zealand were reporting noise from it. Airports in Tonga are obviously closed, so any relief will have to go by ship.


Alert is out for coastal areas of NZ.  I'm guessing to be followed in all low areas.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This appears to be absolutely massive
https://twitter.com/_TheSeaning/status​/1482230175806992391

More animations here
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/hunga​-tonga-hunga-haapai-erupts-again


Awesome!  Now do it again, in Florida this time.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yes they are.  I just spoke with someone there.


"WHAT?"

/best luck to them though.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Let's just say Frankenstein was invented due to su an event.

1816, the year without a summer.

Any comparison yet to Krakatoa?


I am not the least bit qualified to answer that question.
 
