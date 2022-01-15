 Skip to content
(Road & Track)   Sure, blame the car, asshole
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gorka?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
260 horsepower?

That's not a muscle car.

My 2017 Infiniti QX50 has 325 horsepower. I manage not to drive like an asshole, even though I'm sure it's faster, and handles better than that morons "muscle car".
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Given how you write, you've always been an asshole.

Stay away from me on the road, asshole.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If it's the Mustang pictured, you're an asshole and you waste money on terrible cars.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not the car.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: It's not the car.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I-95 The Asshole Song
Youtube IU_y9FB0QKk
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People who own Mustangs often do behave like douchebags, to be fair.

They're showboats. It's a showboat car. They think everyone wants to hear them rev their engine, and do burnouts all the time. The reality is this: Nobody but you gives a shiat that you bought a Mustang. This isn't some amazing low production car. They have literally made Mustangs every year since 1964. In fact, it's the only muscle car that has that distinction (There was no new Corvette in 1983). But think about it. When is the last time you got excited to see a Mustang? A real one, mind you. Not that stupid electric thing they call a Mustang. It probably wasn't about one that had recently rolled off the lot at a Ford dealer. Nah. The classics are the cool Mustangs. A survivor or nice restoration from 1970 and prior, that's a cool Mustang. Everything after that? Crap.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you have to ask...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love how auto technology advances.
260 hp from 4.6L V8?
I get the same from my 2.0L Turbo 4 cyl 2020 Malibu.  And my humdrum boring Malibu is more comfortable, handles better, is much safer, and doesn't attract cop's attention.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm tired of people thinking I'm a confident, well-endowed man just because I drive a Porsche.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: 260 horsepower?

That's not a muscle car.

My 2017 Infiniti QX50 has 325 horsepower. I manage not to drive like an asshole, even though I'm sure it's faster, and handles better than that morons "muscle car".


My 2011 GMC Terrain V6 has 264 HP
 
