 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 12 Westchester)   Eleven alarm chemical fire currently improving Passaic, New Jersey   (bronx.news12.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Bergen County, New Jersey, Rutherford, New Jersey, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, New Jersey Route 3, 11-alarm fire, Firefighter, Chemical industry, city of Passaic  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think on the 12th alarm you get a fire station, free

Sounds bad.

Real bad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
mmmmmm chlorinalicious
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love how the mayor of Passaic is imploring people to keep their windows closed. It's 25 degrees you dumb prick.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow I used to live about a half mile from there.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ought to make for a good video on the USCSB YouTube channel.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading there now to get my superpowers from the toxic waste
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Looking forward to the glorious new tractor factory.

Shame about the lunar shuttle though.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Heading there now to get my superpowers from the toxic waste


Let's be honest, you'll probably only end up proficient with a mop.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fire tornado, that's one very hot fire!
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Morning Horsefarts: That ought to make for a good video on the USCSB YouTube channel.


I see I'm not the only fan of that particular genre of disaster porn =)
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I love how the mayor of Passaic is imploring people to keep their windows closed. It's 25 degrees you dumb prick.


obviously you haven't lived in an older uncontrolled heat building. Most northern states have laws that require landlords to provide heat in the winter. Older buildings typically are radiator setups with no control in the individual units. So, to satisfy everyone, the heat is usually cranked to the max.

I lived in Boston for 10 years. Quite often we would have the windows wide open during a blizzard, just so we wouldn't roast.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All that chlorine should kill any omicron.
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I love how the mayor of Passaic is imploring people to keep their windows closed. It's 25 degrees you dumb prick.


Not all of Passaic is 25 degrees at the moment.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: nearby residents evacuated

I farking bet they did. Whoever owns the Passaic Pants Store is going to have a hell of a good day tomorrow.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
>100k pounds of chlorine tablets affected in the warehouse building that has burned, but luckily the main structures and the plant proper have been protected by the brave fire fighters.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: All that chlorine should kill any omicron.


And pretty much everything else.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.