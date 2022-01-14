 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Japanese PM asked his citizens to drink more milk so the excess they had from the pandemic wouldn't have to be dumped. The citizens decided not to cry over it and drank   (soranews24.com) divider line
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to fit this news into my current fetish. Almost there?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collectivism is still a strong force in Asia.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And 4,000 tons were sold by a lady working part time in Jimbocho.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would make an interesting Photoshop contest photo

soranews24.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet you try that here and right wingers will call it a conspiracy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try this at home, America!

Milk is tyranny! Down with mammals and mothers!

No cookies for you!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those packed trains must be lovely
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
just make some yogurt
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As if milk could define a PMs career.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starsrift: Collectivism is still a strong force in Asia.


If the US government asked people to eat chocolate chip cookies, the cookies would end up dumped.
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Those packed trains must be lovely


The women-only cars are.

And the foot spa car in Kyoto is very nice after a long day.
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.


Socialist crybabies.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.


One big advantage of cheese over milk is that it has a much longer expiration date before it goes bad.

That said, milk and cheese aren't all that prevalent across Asia because so many Asian people are lactose intolerant.  That also greatly limits the export ability to their nearby neighbors.

Supposedly 73% of Japanese people can't digest it:  https://milk.procon.org/lactose-​intole​rance-by-country/
Its nearest neighbors are South Korea (100%), Taiwan (88%), China (85%), Vietnam (98%)
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 444x691]

And 4,000 tons were sold by a lady working part time in Jimbocho.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/sees what you did there
//and you're good.
 
blasterz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given the rate of lactose intolerance among Japanese adults, I'll stay on this side of the ocean for a while, TYVM.
 
rue_in_winter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Excelsior: robodog: I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.

One big advantage of cheese over milk is that it has a much longer expiration date before it goes bad.

That said, milk and cheese aren't all that prevalent across Asia because so many Asian people are lactose intolerant.  That also greatly limits the export ability to their nearby neighbors.

Supposedly 73% of Japanese people can't digest it:  https://milk.procon.org/lactose-i​ntolerance-by-country/
Its nearest neighbors are South Korea (100%), Taiwan (88%), China (85%), Vietnam (98%)


Enh, just add lactase. It'll break down the lactose.

You can get lactose-free milk that's the same in every other way.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.


What type of porn are you into, because Asians are mostly lactose intolerant.
/That's not squid ink in this movie
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Excelsior: robodog: I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.

One big advantage of cheese over milk is that it has a much longer expiration date before it goes bad.

That said, milk and cheese aren't all that prevalent across Asia because so many Asian people are lactose intolerant.  That also greatly limits the export ability to their nearby neighbors.

Supposedly 73% of Japanese people can't digest it:  https://milk.procon.org/lactose-i​ntolerance-by-country/
Its nearest neighbors are South Korea (100%), Taiwan (88%), China (85%), Vietnam (98%)

Enh, just add lactase. It'll break down the lactose.

You can get lactose-free milk that's the same in every other way.


Yup, and it's not hard to make cheese lactose free, it takes a bit of work to certify it as lactose free but the process of aging most cheeses removes the lactose.

/Lactose intolerant
//Now have milk, half and half, cheese, butter, yogurt, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, and ice cream that are lactose free
///Tried nut based alternatives when I first lost my ability to process lactose due to antibiotics, it's just not the same
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im not fooled. It had nothing to do with milk. It was just another excuse to allow Japanese men and women to wear outrageous cat costumes.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: robodog: I wonder why they didn't just start a cheese making boom? That's what the US has traditionally done. That's where "government cheese" came from, they bought excess milk from dairy farmers to keep the price from cratering, made cheese with it, warehoused it, then gave it out as part of the USDA food security program.

What type of porn are you into, because Asians are mostly lactose intolerant.
/That's not squid ink in this movie


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
