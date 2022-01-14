 Skip to content
 
Crazy crimes, plane trips, US currency, and Florida Woman are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan. 6-12 Random Silliness Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1235
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, time for another Quiz! I've got nothing to talk about, so here are a few silly jokes I found on the Internet.

I had to stop going to the circus, as I found the action to be too in-tents.

I think Elon Musk really became an astronaut because he felt his relationship was getting too serious and he needed... some space.

Why did the cyclops have to close his school? He only had one pupil.

Did you hear about the band leader who had twin daughters? He named them Anna One & Anna Two.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and any stupid jokes you've seen recently.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As always, good distractors (wrong choices). There were a lot that I wanted to be true!
 
