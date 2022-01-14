 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   PharmaBro now just Bro   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good. Now can we ban him from the planet?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


But has he been banned from all future Wu-Tang concerts?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still allowed to pose for "Punchable Face Monthly"
 
janzee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess that will lead to a life in politics. I wonder if Dr. Oz is looking for a campaign manager.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


You mean he was probably too greedy and tried to not allow enough of the wealth to get spread around?
And OMG just how fooking greedy can anyone really be? Right?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


I dunno. Trump got banned from charities, and we all know he's never put in a day's work in his life.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


He's a motivated little guy.

Ha ha fu*ker
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Clarkson_Oh_no!_Anyways.img
 
zeroman987
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't look at the comments.  Dear god can we just stop linking to Fox --? The people there are shiat farking insane.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Still allowed to pose for "Punchable Face Monthly"


I'm first.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm a non-violent, talk it out or walk away kind of guy. Fists are necessary maybe once or twice in a life.  But when I see this face:
Fark user imageView Full Size


My hands involuntarily clench. That makes me feel bad. Well, not really. It amuses me just a bit.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


Stealing from rich people had consequences in America
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
still as punchable as ever...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

janzee: I guess that will lead to a life in politics. I wonder if Dr. Oz is looking for a campaign manager.


Would he hire a convicted felon for that job, though? That might not help Dr. Oz's reputation.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, Surgeon General for the next despicable Republican president?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's amazing.
Literally a douche of historic proportions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: still as punchable as ever...


Can we add "Boot to the head"?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was there no non-fox link for this?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
a decade too late
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You think I can't PharmaBro!?!  I'll show you how much I can PharmaBro!  See!!!!"
 
Xai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Willing to bet they didn't force the company to refund patients.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do we have a running total of how broke he's going to be and how many years he has to spend behind bars? I'm hoping capitalism shows him the niceties of serfdom
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What does it say about America that we had to invent a term like "pharma bro" for this piece of shiat in the first place?

The pharmaceutical industry is totally farked up, just like the health care industry is. Arbitrarily setting prices to profiteer off people's suffering. This country should be high kicking itself in the ass for allowing a rodent like Shkreli to be successful in the first place. What the fark are we doing here? Because it's obviously not the right thing. Health care costs kill people here. Health care costs destroy families here. This country claims to be great on a regular basis, and it won't even take care of its own unless it stands to make a buck in the process. It's bullshiat.

I would love to see an America that stopped flushing money down the toilet for idiotic military projects that don't pan out, and instead actually takes care if its citizenry's medical needs. That would be a country to be proud of.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was just the scapegoat. Now do the rest of the pharma industry
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Wu Tang Clan warned him
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we ban him from Fark?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: What does it say about America that we had to invent a term like "pharma bro" for this piece of shiat in the first place?

The pharmaceutical industry is totally farked up, just like the health care industry is. Arbitrarily setting prices to profiteer off people's suffering. This country should be high kicking itself in the ass for allowing a rodent like Shkreli to be successful in the first place. What the fark are we doing here? Because it's obviously not the right thing. Health care costs kill people here. Health care costs destroy families here. This country claims to be great on a regular basis, and it won't even take care of its own unless it stands to make a buck in the process. It's bullshiat.


It's much easier to just CLAIM that you're great, than to work towards BEING great.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


Imagine being so rich that even being a duchebag only gets you banned from an industry.  And not banned from society.

Pharma bro should be exiled to a desert where all he has to eat coyote poop and he has to drink his own piss to survive.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not even weed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'm a non-violent, talk it out or walk away kind of guy. Fists are necessary maybe once or twice in a life.  But when I see this face:
[Fark user image 425x239]

My hands involuntarily clench. That makes me feel bad. Well, not really. It amuses me just a bit.


He's been in jail for two years.  Any guesses what his nose looks like now?  Even in club fed the other inmates are going to want to punch his face.  Even more likely as they've never had to wonder if the fight they are starting will be their last (granted, not an issue for somebody like that vs. ex-pharmabro).
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least he is still Prison Bro.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Not even weed?
[Fark user image 610x426]


She needs to shave.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First result for GIS for "most punchable face"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort


Yup, yet that isn't punishment enough.  I think the two most suitable options are drawing and quartering, or being eaten alive by fire ants...either one works for me.
 
dreaming_i_am
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not even the most punchable face on the planet. Neil still wins.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tarl3k: HighlanderRPI: Imagine being such a criminal douchebag, that the legal system bans you from an entire industry. That takes some real effort

Yup, yet that isn't punishment enough.  I think the two most suitable options are drawing and quartering, or being eaten alive by fire ants...either one works for me.


Have fire ants consume him (and give him drugs to keep him conscious).  Then just before the ants do him in, have him drawn and quartered.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dreaming_i_am: Not even the most punchable face on the planet. Neil still wins.[Fark user image 425x481]


PharmaBro passed him by a while ago. He dropped Neil to 2nd place on that list.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

