 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Not news: Woman steals 3000 iPods intended for children and sells them online and got convicted and sentenced to 18 months. News: People are still buying iPods   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 7:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark yeah. Still rockin my iPod Classic.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought this iPod back in 2008, and I still use it to this day. It still works like a charm, and since I don't want a smartphone (I don't need one, TBH), if I want to listen to music while I'm out, this is how I do it.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before everyone had a smartphone, an iPod Touch and a decent wifi connection was pretty sweet for browsing the web, definitely better than the "Pocket PC" PDA devices I used before that.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a walkman not that long ago.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have two of them.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called google voice zoomed figure it out
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iPod touches are good for children who want a phone but you can keep them locked down on WiFi.
I also still have some classic iPods in my cars since they don't need any data to do anything and I occasionally travel through rural areas with troubled cell phone reception. Maybe iTunes isn't great but it's still better than manually trying to organize folders and transcoding media onto an SD card or usb drive.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have a goddamn Zune, so...yeah.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked them because they didn't interrupt the music when people wanted to speak or text with me.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, subby could read the farking article which mentions this happened in 2013.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did them a favor; now they can get Zunes instead!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With spotty internet service and school lockdowns, I can fathom old school iPods uploaded with educational material as being extremely useful.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We got our daughter an iPod Touch as a Christmas present when she was about 7 or 8. Among the apps we downloaded was Sketchbook Mobile. A few months later I'm watching her drawing with her fingers. I ask what she's drawing. She does the "pinch/zoom" thing. She was very much a My Little Pony fan and was drawing a MLP character.
She wanted to upgrade to the iPod 5 a few years later (with her own saved up allowance) and we tossed in some $$ so she could get more memory. The iPod touch was generally good enough until she got into high school.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I still have a goddamn Zune, so...yeah.


I still have a creative mp3 player.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only iPod I want:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I still have a goddamn Zune, so...yeah.


Who do you think bought the other two?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still use an iPod Nano 6 all the time for running.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We use iPod Touch units at work for various tasks.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought all the Native Americans got iPods first, before everyone else because of......

reservations.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I still have a goddamn Zune, so...yeah.


We found Peter Quill's account.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
golly, we used one on my tour boat for years, inserted in the boat's stereo, i had my file of songs nailed down so well that blind , one could tell exactly where we were physically by what tune was playing. before that id burn a cd and work with that.
these days the boat has an ipad tied wirelessly into the boats sound system. plenty of music to play but its a bit distracting when i gotta find a specific tune and drive the boat at the same time. far more reliable than the 2 older systems we had...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
a program... designed to provide devices to Native American students living on tribal reservations.

All the devices probably have viruses.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I still use an iPod Nano 6 all the time for running.


Me too, fits right into the sports bra and since all I want is to listen to music or podcasts, not be bothered by calls or texts etc, it's perfect.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a Toshiba Gigabeat for a long time until somebody stole it out of my car. They weren't even popular when they were new I hope the thief made the most of the thirty cents the pawn shop gave him for it.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I bought this iPod back in 2008, and I still use it to this day. It still works like a charm, and since I don't want a smartphone (I don't need one, TBH), if I want to listen to music while I'm out, this is how I do it.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 622x426]


I mean... they still work, it's more the "3000" part that I think people are surprised by.

Sure, you could move a few normally-redundant devices like iPods on eBay or whatever, there's a sucker who'll buy anything, but... three thousand units?  Three thousand people who are actively going out of their way in time, effort, and expense to get a device no one needs under normal circumstances who aren't willing to go out of their way enough to just order one from Apple like a normal person?

Like... this is a device that's 100% redundant if you took the default cell phone that comes with your plan (I would posit that you have to specifically pester your provider to give you flip-phone options), no one's just like "I need a random music player, I'm gonna look on eBay for that".  Anyone who would want this has some special need that requires this device specifically, which would make it seem like buying it from Apple would be a better bet.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I still use an iPod Nano 6 all the time for running.


You'd rather go running with a small lightweight device than a big heavy theft and damage magnet? Sounds reasonable.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, you kids.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can take my iPod from my cold dead hand.

I have 2 iPod Classics and 2 Nanos.  The nanos I use mostly for exercise.  One of the Classics lives and interfaces with my car, and the other I keep on my desk at work and I travel with it too.  Its much easier to use than the crappy touch screen, holds way more, and doesn't eat my phone battery.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jvl: Or, subby could read the farking article which mentions this happened in 2013.


No one here ever reads the article, rookie.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Instead of an ipod I have an older iphone as my ipod. No phone connection, but 128GB of storage for all the music I have plus whatever podcast episodes I've downloaded and not listened to yet..

/20GB of free space
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.