 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMBC Kansas City)   12' bridge tells 11' 8" bridge to "hold my beer"   (kmbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 5:29 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that the 11'8" bridge is the 12'4" bridge, it's just not as hungry anymore...

This 12' bridge appears to have the added entertainment value of being at an angle instead of going over straight across. There's a potential for some serious wedgie action right there.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey cool, it's a convertible!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice shearing action, cut that top right off.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bridge but my new favorite taking over from 11foot8 when it doesn't get any action:

https://www.youtube.com/c/MilwaukeeRo​u​ndabout/videos
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Not a bridge but my new favorite taking over from 11foot8 when it doesn't get any action:

https://www.youtube.com/c/MilwaukeeRou​ndabout/videos


Yeah, the dashcam channel I subscribe to throws in the interesting highlights from that, pretty amazing how badly so many people screw up coming off the bridge.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw "KMBC" and immediately knew what bridge they were talking about.

That bridge really is the Kansas City version of 11foot8.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More about this bridge.

https://kansascitymag.com/news/low-ha​n​ging-bridge-in-northeast-kc-keeps-dest​roying-trucks-can-it-be-fixed/
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the drivers in these videos.  Most of them are probably renting the truck for a local move.  They have their hands full driving an unfamiliar truck and they're distracted by all the moving-related stuff going on.  Then bam, they make a wrong turn and ruin the truck.  I mean, I still laugh, but I feel bad about it.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, the dashcam channel I subscribe to.....


Speaking of dash cams, here's a crazy front and back view of a runaway truck tire that hit my car and the car behind me, this past summer. 
https://youtu.be/_mWVWtBrlNY
https://youtu.be/935fOHgQiDM
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I feel bad for the drivers in these videos.  Most of them are probably renting the truck for a local move.  They have their hands full driving an unfamiliar truck and they're distracted by all the moving-related stuff going on.  Then bam, they make a wrong turn and ruin the truck.  I mean, I still laugh, but I feel bad about it.


Actually it's in an industrial part of Kansas City so most likely, a lot of those drivers aren't local.

I think what happens is that truck drivers that don't know the area rely solely on their GPS which doesnt factor in bridge heights and since they don't know any other way around it, they just decide to try and go under the bridge with disasterous results. That's why they stripped the highway designation off of that road to try and deter people from using it. But as long as Google tells them to take that road, truck drivers will be stupid enough to temp fate.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TangoDown: robodog: Yeah, the dashcam channel I subscribe to.....

Speaking of dash cams, here's a crazy front and back view of a runaway truck tire that hit my car and the car behind me, this past summer. 
https://youtu.be/_mWVWtBrlNY
https://youtu.be/935fOHgQiDM


Holy moly. That's scary!!! I'm glad it wasn't any worse than that.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TangoDown: robodog: Yeah, the dashcam channel I subscribe to.....

Speaking of dash cams, here's a crazy front and back view of a runaway truck tire that hit my car and the car behind me, this past summer. 
https://youtu.be/_mWVWtBrlNY
https://youtu.be/935fOHgQiDM


Mind if I submit to the channel?
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BOXCUTTER BRIDGE.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.