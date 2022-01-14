 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Chopping down a 250-year-old black walnut tree on a nature preserve for a lousy $10,000 in wood will get you felony charges in these here Ohio neck of the woods   (msn.com) divider line
37
    More: Asinine, MSN  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 6:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he would be making a profit if it was some $500 slap on the wrist
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like a case of incorrect survey and ownership. 7 1/2 feet isn't that much for error for older property lines that go through the woods. The headline makes it sound like they were grabbing a logging truck and plowing up Yellowstone. Not a tree that's been on what they thought was generational land and being forced to sell it to keep their home.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bark Lives Matter.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You said wood twice."
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: "You said wood twice."


I like wood.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jones owns property adjacent to the park and said his family for years believed the tree was inside their property lines.

If only there were some way to check these things!
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, earth will cut us all down soon. We deserve it
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...also. If the county/state or other development recently built a road that nudges up to their property. That could have been enough to give the county/state the 'easement' on their property without explicit permission. (Got a big useless tornado siren on my land....that's abandoned...woke up one day...and their drilling a hole putting in pole and then testing it so it screamed every first Thursday, then they abandoned their county Tornado siren system.)
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio? State legislators are probably writing legislation that lets property owners sue trees for $10,000 if they don't cut themselves down.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mandate all people get their property lunes surveyed.  If they don't and go over the line, make the punishment death.

Problem solved.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We didn't mean ill... it was so close to the property... we needed the money... I didn't even know about it... why are you making a big deal about this...

They sound entitled.

All that's missing is, "God put that tree there for us to use. He wants us to cut it down. You're persecuting me."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most black walnut trees disappeared from the US in the late 1800-early 1900's due to disease. The wood, and nuts, are incredibly hard.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is why you have to waste all this time and money on permits.  Because of stupid people like this.
 
Tman144
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Most black walnut trees disappeared from the US in the late 1800-early 1900's due to disease. The wood, and nuts, are incredibly hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: We didn't mean ill... it was so close to the property... we needed the money... I didn't even know about it... why are you making a big deal about this...

They sound entitled.

All that's missing is, "God put that tree there for us to use. He wants us to cut it down. You're persecuting me."


Why couldn't they have cut down some trees that were on their property?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This wasn't just any black walnut tree, it was the 3rd or 4th largest in the state. While the lumber company that cut it down was found not legally responsible I think it's extremely shady that they cut down such an old, large, and significant tree without double checking the property lines. Yeah, they had the homeowner sign an affidavit which covered them legally, but it really feels like a wink and a nod thing that destroyed an irreplaceable piece of the shared natural resources of the state.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: This wasn't just any black walnut tree, it was the 3rd or 4th largest in the state. While the lumber company that cut it down was found not legally responsible I think it's extremely shady that they cut down such an old, large, and significant tree without double checking the property lines. Yeah, they had the homeowner sign an affidavit which covered them legally, but it really feels like a wink and a nod thing that destroyed an irreplaceable piece of the shared natural resources of the state.


Have everybody involved sent to Gitmo.  Make sure the whole tree cutting industry sees it.

Problem solved.

God farking damn.  Just farking start punishing people with actual hard punishments.  Stop with the fines that never get paid. Stop with the hand slaps.  Start having peoples heads sawn off Isis style.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Most black walnut trees disappeared from the US in the late 1800-early 1900's due to disease. The wood, and nuts, are incredibly hard.


It's one of the most common trees in Illinois and surrounding states.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Read article the guy thought the tree was on the dads property.

The real crook here was the lumberjack
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Read article the guy thought the tree was on the dads property.

The real crook here was the lumberjack


He thought wrong.  He failed.  He is objectively wrong.  The worst type of wrong.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: irreplaceable


Trees grow back.
 
neongoats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kinda boring story bro..

My uncle was a hardwood grader and lived in the Cleveland area all his life. Poaching these and other rare hardwoods is a real problem in the region. There have literally been people with a crews armed with a bunch of chain saws and a huge truck, they spot some valuable hardwoods in a remote or seemingly vacant or unowned lot, roll up like they're some kind of tree service and harvest themselves several grand for their trouble.

And there is definitely a shady market for this product. Unlike importing rare hardwoods or tonewoods for example, there isn't a lot of red tape to selling "random tonnage of domestic hardwood" to a local yard. Or wasn't in the ~90s at least.. he's been gone a while now.

/end bsb
//wood
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At first, Todd Jones allegedly denied knowing about the felled walnut tree when asked by police.

Yep, that's not suspicious at all (if it's true).

Anyone who had a tree cut down that they thought was always on their property would, when asked about it by police, immediately tell them "Yeah, it's my tree, so I had it cut down. What about it?"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: ...also. If the county/state or other development recently built a road that nudges up to their property. That could have been enough to give the county/state the 'easement' on their property without explicit permission. (Got a big useless tornado siren on my land....that's abandoned...woke up one day...and their drilling a hole putting in pole and then testing it so it screamed every first Thursday, then they abandoned their county Tornado siren system.)


"Hey, free siren!"
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was an honest mistake!

That's why I lied about it the first two times!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


They're boned. Unless they have proof the property lines were checked and the tree fell on their side of the line.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Most black walnut trees disappeared from the US in the late 1800-early 1900's due to disease. The wood, and nuts, are incredibly hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: edmo: We didn't mean ill... it was so close to the property... we needed the money... I didn't even know about it... why are you making a big deal about this...

They sound entitled.

All that's missing is, "God put that tree there for us to use. He wants us to cut it down. You're persecuting me."

Why couldn't they have cut down some trees that were on their property?


Their trees don't leave shiat all over the place
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No time to get into it, but at one end of my property are some oaks I planted years ago, mostly to GIVE privacy to a neighbor. The neighbor has decided that they might fall over into his house, and has started coming onto my property to hack off limbs. Hmm. Without asking.

I can get really bent up about it, or I can just try to understand and accommodate "the whacko next door." It makes my life interesting. We all have to be careful and try harder.

Having more trees than I know what to do with, I am not going to get crazy about it. The neighbor grows trees as specimens, basically, so we are not likely to see eye to eye.

Anyway, telling someone what to do with trees on their own property is a can of worms I don't want to open up. As if people don't have enough problems.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: At first, Todd Jones allegedly denied knowing about the felled walnut tree when asked by police.

Yep, that's not suspicious at all (if it's true).

Anyone who had a tree cut down that they thought was always on their property would, when asked about it by police, immediately tell them "Yeah, it's my tree, so I had it cut down. What about it?"


Cop 'Did you cut down Jim Bob's walnut tree?'
Guy who cut down the tree 'No'
How the question is asked is important
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Mandate all people get their property lunes surveyed.  If they don't and go over the line, make the punishment death.

Problem solved.


THIS!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: We didn't mean ill... it was so close to the property... we needed the money... I didn't even know about it... why are you making a big deal about this...

They sound entitled.

All that's missing is, "God put that tree there for us to use. He wants us to cut it down. You're persecuting me."


Yep.  They sound like Cliven Bundy.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A co-worker from California once told me that they were forced to remove an old tree because their neighbor complained it was shading their solar panels.

It sounded pretty stupid, but sure enough, there's a law. (Or there was, no idea if it's still on the books): https://www.popsci.com/enviro​nment/art​icle/2008-02/california-hippie-court-t​rees-vs-solar-panels/

The only good news is that this guy doesn't have Dan 'I want my football team to have a racist name' Snyder, so whoever reported the missing tree isn't going to get screwed over in retaliation, I assume:  https://deadspin.com/dan-snyder-kill​ed​-some-trees-and-a-park-ranger-paid-th-​1494113337
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: A co-worker from California once told me that they were forced to remove an old tree because their neighbor complained it was shading their solar panels.

It sounded pretty stupid, but sure enough, there's a law. (Or there was, no idea if it's still on the books): https://www.popsci.com/environ​ment/article/2008-02/california-hippie​-court-trees-vs-solar-panels/

The only good news is that this guy doesn't have Dan 'I want my football team to have a racist name' Snyder, so whoever reported the missing tree isn't going to get screwed over in retaliation, I assume:  https://deadspin.com/dan-snyder-kille​d-some-trees-and-a-park-ranger-paid-th​-1494113337


Please use the correct name for him:  it's Dwarf Snyder, Dan is just, well, old.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: robodog: irreplaceable

Trees grow back.


The tree was older than the country. So yes, a new tree will grow. But this country will never have that particular one that predates it again.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.