(Yahoo)   Small out-of-touch town hopes to attract out-of-touch residents with free land near a swamp, 10 minutes of free beer, and free subscriptions to whatever Cable TV and newspapers are   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably gorgeous in the summer. Heck, you'd practically get Canadian citizenship.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds extremely Caucasian.

Extremely.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never been so tempted to move to Minnesota.

/s
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A 100-300ft plot of land?  What are they expecting to build on that?  O.o
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Northern winters make me suicidal
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the goose fest.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never been tempted to move to Minnesota.

/cold hard fact
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, it's no Spectre, Alabama, but it still sounds pretty cool for those that like that scene.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it came with a house already?  Maybe.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: It's probably gorgeous in the summer. Heck, you'd practically get Canadian citizenship.


Yes.

I'd love to have a framed picture of it, while I'm in civilization.
 
