(Kare11)   Because of rampant drive-offs, Gopher State gas stations dumping 'Minnesota Nice' in favor of California pre-pay rules; "it is money after all and we're losing it"   (kare11.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh yah?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assumed all states not as stupid as Oregon and New Jersey made people pre-pay.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh yah?


Yah.

It's like that in Hastings and like that in Brighton
And also Eastbourne too.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so


Kwik Trips around WIsconsin just finally switched to prepay/credit.  e.g https://www.cspdailynews.com/fuel​s/kwi​k-trip-moves-pre-pay-only-pump
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm alright.

Nobody worry about me.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been doing prepay/paying at the pump for so long around the cities that I assumed it was always required. It's been ten years at least. I'm shocked.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's probably all the Californio transplants.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When these bureaucrats are on a school board, they implement zero tolerance rules and punish the victims.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: It's probably all the Californio transplants.


They heard Minnesota is really nice this time of year.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As California goes, so goes the nation
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: I assumed all states not as stupid as Oregon and New Jersey made people pre-pay.


I assumed that also
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so


I live in Wisconsin, and I have been able to get gas without using prepay. Kwik Trip though has just recently made it prepay, and we got a new Caseys that does the same thing. All the other gas stations in my city are not doing prepay. We haven't even had an uptick in stealing gas either.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does one of the other 48 states let you drive off without paying?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ArkAngel: Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so


Kwik Trips around WIsconsin just finally switched to prepay/credit.  e.g https://www.cspdailynews.com/fuels​/kwik-trip-moves-pre-pay-only-pump

They have I think in the last month. I no longer go to get my gas there. The people that own Kwik Trip donated a lot of farking money to Trump's campaign.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so


Kwik Trip in WI just switched to that on the 10th this month. Other gas satoins out in the sticks, you can always pay inside. The only prepay pump I have ever seen in my life was outside WI. Guess I don't get around much.
 
pdieten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so


Depends where you are, haven't seen pump first anywhere in Milwaukee County in a dog's age. Outstate especially in the small towns it still was available.
 
pdieten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: KarmicDisaster: ArkAngel: Here in Wisconsin, I haven't been able to get has without prepay since 2004 or so

Kwik Trips around WIsconsin just finally switched to prepay/credit.  e.g https://www.cspdailynews.com/fuels​/kwik-trip-moves-pre-pay-only-pump

They have I think in the last month. I no longer go to get my gas there. The people that own Kwik Trip donated a lot of farking money to Trump's campaign.


I'm pretty sure I have enough fingers to count all the large privately owned retail chains of any sort that aren't run by dedicated Republicans. I theorize that the kind of personality with the drive to stomp out competition in order to grow doesn't have much patience for being nice to the little guy.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When i lived in oregon, i laughed at the mandatory full serve rules until that day when the wind was going sixty mph sideways with buckets of raiin and the wind blowing even the radio broadcasts all the way to idaho. That day i said thank you and tipped the attendant twenty bucks...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prepay has been the law here for years, since a guy got himself killed trying to stop a drive-off. It's not a problem now that almost all of the pumps have card readers built in.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: I'm alright.

Nobody worry about me.


Thanks. Just checking in on ya.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Prepay has been the law here for years, since a guy got himself killed trying to stop a drive-off. It's not a problem now that almost all of the pumps have card readers built in.


Jebus. And this is how normalized violence is. "Make prepay law so fewer people let shot."
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't remember not prepaying. Maybe as a kid when my dad would send me in to have them turn on the pump. Even that is fuzzy with time.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno, I just put the card in the liquid fossilized hydrocarbon pump and the go-juice goes in my car. Kwik Trip rules.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't understand why this wasn't always the rule. I can put a candy bar back if I realize that I don't have any money on me. I can't put the gasoline back in the pump.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Postpay ended in California in what, 1985 or so?   And even then it was only still a thing at the few backwater outlier stations that weren't taking enough losses to justify replacing their mechanical rolling-numbers pumps with shiny new digital ones that took cards.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: I don't understand why this wasn't always the rule. I can put a candy bar back if I realize that I don't have any money on me. I can't put the gasoline back in the pump.


The reason was that you don't know how much it will cost to fill the tank until you have filled it. It's not a fixed price like a candy bar.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is this kwik trip that y'all speak of?

/Quiktrip
//okie
///
 
