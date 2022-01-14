 Skip to content
(Twitter)   National Air and Space museum closed until further notice, because Covid in the air has caused a shortage of workers in its space   (twitter.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where will I get my astronaut ice cream???
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the few lines from after S9 I still laugh at.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this'll do for now
Champion Aerobatic Pilot Patty Wagstaff - Moving Art™
Youtube wx_ui2qWgqI
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, transportation has been taken care of - they have a shuttle...
 
endmile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Now where will I get my astronaut ice cream???


National City?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.


this. budget a couple of days, theres so much to see...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Now where will I get my astronaut ice cream???


That stuff sucks. It's almost the consistency of Lucky Charms marshmallows. But harder, and worse.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.

this. budget a couple of days, theres so much to see...


Wait a few years if you can. The place is half-closed anyway for extensive renovations and updates.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: skiinstructor: endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.

this. budget a couple of days, theres so much to see...

Wait a few years if you can. The place is half-closed anyway for extensive renovations and updates.


In fact, they're already scheduled to be closed for most of this year anyway.

https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/mall​-​temporarily-close-2022
 
MrPleasant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.


I agree but imo the Udvar-Hazy Center is better.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK.  If the air and space museum is closed, time for a full on hard core military enforced martial law lockdown for the whole nation.  About 6 months of actual lockdown should do it.
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.


The last time I went was in like 1990. I'm due to go back the next time I visit DC.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.

this. budget a couple of days, theres so much to see...


At the moment not as much.  Some of the older galleries are under a multi-year overhaul.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.


In December I got to go a Jingle on the Runway, a 10k on the Dulles runway, that started and finished at the Udvair Hazy hangar. It was awesome.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: skiinstructor: endmile: If you haven't been to that museum, you really should get there at some point. It's farking awesome.

this. budget a couple of days, theres so much to see...

Wait a few years if you can. The place is half-closed anyway for extensive renovations and updates.


Fair warning: the "renovations and updates" typically seen in the Smithsonian (especially the National Museum of History and Technology) consists of ripping out exhibit space and adding gift shops and open space.

/quite grumpy about that, and a lifelong fan of the Smithsonian (I could likely do a guided tour over the phone for any pre-renovated parts of any of the museums)
//give my regards to the old royal bastard* for me.  I've moved and don't know when I'll be back.
/// * no really, James Smithson was, as they said, the "natural son" of a royal duke.  His tomb is now in the Castle.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Thankfully, transportation has been taken care of - they have a shuttle...


These... 'shuttles'... they are a formidable craft?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

