 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Classic Detroit music venue Pine Knob changes name from DTE Energy Theater back to Pine Knob on news that no one ever stopped calling it Pine Knob   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
39
    More: Cool, DTE Energy Music Theatre, venue's original name, Pine Knob, premier Michigan, Friday morning, Pine Knob Music Theatre, United Wholesale Mortgage, 50th anniversary  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 9:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or because the naming rights expired.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.


Lights.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.


and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.


Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?


You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local 'civic center'/ convention hall/ concert venue changes names every time someone pays for the latest round of renovations

/they have an ice rink too
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.


Getouttahere, the company didn't want to renew, or they would have. And no one else stepped up to buy the naming rights. It happens.

People can see you, son.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That means the name is up for grabs again. I've got $5 to chip in for UFIA Theater. It can't be that expensive, it's in detroit.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who DTE Energy is, but anyone who would change a unique music landmark name to a corporate name is a farkup of epic proportions. Way to turn the economy of the surrounding area into shiat, and way to fark up the mythos of the city, DTE. Hope you get sued for everyone's los of revenue, your children cry because you have to move to a smaller house, and your lawyers tell all your employees and clients about the vital flaw in all your NDAs.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.


Sort of like nobody ever calls it "Willis Tower" in Chicago.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, it's not uncommon for people to anywhere to call venues by their origi
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*riginal names
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's it, I'm not buying anything from DTE, whatever it is they do.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.

Getouttahere, the company didn't want to renew, or they would have. And no one else stepped up to buy the naming rights. It happens.

People can see you, son.


You're almost there.

Just think one step further and ask yourself why they didn't see value in renewing.

I'm waiting for you on the other side.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.

Getouttahere, the company didn't want to renew, or they would have. And no one else stepped up to buy the naming rights. It happens.

People can see you, son.


FYI, a username containing 'linda' is most likely not to be correctly referred to as son, but please, continue...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they call DEMF these days? I lost track.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.

Getouttahere, the company didn't want to renew, or they would have. And no one else stepped up to buy the naming rights. It happens.

People can see you, son.

You're almost there.

Just think one step further and ask yourself why they didn't see value in renewing.

I'm waiting for you on the other side.


Half the people anywhere don't acknowledge name changes; hasn't stopped naming rights from happening everywhere.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tabletop: That means the name is up for grabs again. I've got $5 to chip in for UFIA Theater. It can't be that expensive, it's in detroit.


Or about 30 miles north of Detroit.  Which is a drag for those of us who live south of Detroit and have to deal with traffic to get there.  And yeah, the only people who called it DTE were born after 1990
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Well that's it, I'm not buying anything from DTE, whatever it is they do.


They are the electricity utility for SE Michigan, so have fun with that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

petec: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.

Getouttahere, the company didn't want to renew, or they would have. And no one else stepped up to buy the naming rights. It happens.

People can see you, son.

FYI, a username containing 'linda' is most likely not to be correctly referred to as son, but please, continue...


I called him son.  ;)
 
petec
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tabletop: That means the name is up for grabs again. I've got $5 to chip in for UFIA Theater. It can't be that expensive, it's in detroit.


I'm in, but we need something that we can say it means other than, well...

United Federation of Inclusive Artist or something, we can go non-profit and really take the shiat out of it

gofundme is at #SupportUFIA
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed.


But they weren't
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

petec: Tabletop: That means the name is up for grabs again. I've got $5 to chip in for UFIA Theater. It can't be that expensive, it's in detroit.

I'm in, but we need something that we can say it means other than, well...

United Federation of Inclusive Artist or something, we can go non-profit and really take the shiat out of it

gofundme is at #SupportUFIA


Universal Fraternized Internet Association.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair, the article says they did get a new sponsorship deal. I'm guessing they just didn't like the sound of "United Wholesale Mortgage Music Theater" or "Trinity Health Music Theater".
 
Dinodork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Tabletop: That means the name is up for grabs again. I've got $5 to chip in for UFIA Theater. It can't be that expensive, it's in detroit.

Or about 30 miles north of Detroit.  Which is a drag for those of us who live south of Detroit and have to deal with traffic to get there.  And yeah, the only people who called it DTE were born after 1990


Back in my day, it was Detroit Edison, and we had Isaiah Thomas and his mom on the commercials.

And we liked it.

/oh Isaiah!
 
petec
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: petec: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: baorao: lindalouwho: Or because the naming rights expired.

and? the rights could have been renewed. it's not like the venue owners don't like money, or DTE doesn't have any.

Excuse me, but the rights WERE NOT RENEWED.

What's your problem?

You made it sound like the rights expired and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

they weren't renewed, probably because everyone hated the name and nobody called it DTE Theater.

Getouttahere, the company didn't want to renew, or they would have. And no one else stepped up to buy the naming rights. It happens.

People can see you, son.

FYI, a username containing 'linda' is most likely not to be correctly referred to as son, but please, continue...

I called him son.  ;)


(sulks)(smacks self in head)(thinks, pay attention dumbass, or be the dumbass)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I went there, a long time ago. I saw Jim Croce and Loggins and Messina. It was Croce's last concert; he was killed in a plane crash a day or two later.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The pandemic kept our big concert venue shut down for so long the building is beyond economic repair.  The powers that be have decided not to replace it saying we can use the Opera House.  I didn't even know we had one.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I went there, a long time ago. I saw Jim Croce and Loggins and Messina. It was Croce's last concert; he was killed in a plane crash a day or two later.


Oh, I had to go and fact-check myself. He did one concert after that, according to wikipedia.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: To be fair, the article says they did get a new sponsorship deal. I'm guessing they just didn't like the sound of "United Wholesale Mortgage Music Theater" or "Trinity Health Music Theater".


New partnership deals. That's good, but most likely less money than naming rights.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Sears Tower finds this story interesting...
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 850x566]


The Sears Tower finds this story interesting...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw James Brown and Elvis Costello at Pine Knob. Not together, probably not even the same year.

/ CSB
 
jlt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Hendawg: Tabletop: That means the name is up for grabs again. I've got $5 to chip in for UFIA Theater. It can't be that expensive, it's in detroit.

Or about 30 miles north of Detroit.  Which is a drag for those of us who live south of Detroit and have to deal with traffic to get there.  And yeah, the only people who called it DTE were born after 1990

Back in my day, it was Detroit Edison, and we had Isaiah Thomas and his mom on the commercials.

And we liked it.

/oh Isaiah!


Damn that takes me back!

I totally read that in his mom's voice.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Growing up not far too far away, I saw a lot of cool concerts there. There's a pavilion over the seats in front of the stage, but "the lawn" seats were where the party was. Time was, way back when, you could bring your own coolers in. Lotsa good times there.

/and it was ALWAYS Pine Knob
 
skilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I saw James Brown and Elvis Costello at Pine Knob. Not together, probably not even the same year.

/ CSB


I saw Captain and Tenelle and Asia at Pine Knob!

/Fight me
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kinda reminds me of the Spokane Opera House. It's was originally called the Washington State Pavilion Opera House (for Expo '74). It's now called the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Many people still call it the Spokane Opera House (yrs trooly included).

/got nuthin'
 
skilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Then I got my wisdom teeth out and that same night saw Soundgarden and Neil Young. AND ate a hot dog.

/Opiates
//If you've never seen Neil Young from that era, you probably still have your hearing.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I went there, a long time ago. I saw Jim Croce and Loggins and Messina. It was Croce's last concert; he was killed in a plane crash a day or two later.


Jim played there in 1972. Died on 1973.
May be some dates missing.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.